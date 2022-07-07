Exhibition ” Dept. of Speculation”

Opening: Thurs 07 July 2022, 06 pm – 10 pm

Exhibition: 10:00 – 19:00, Tues – Sat, and by appointment, 08 July – 20 Aug 2022, 10 am – 07 pm

Galerie Quynh

118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Đa Kao Ward, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Galerie Quynh is pleased to present ‘Dept. of Speculation’ — a group exhibition featuring new and recent projects by Nghĩa Đặng, Nadège David, Đỗ Thanh Lãng, Cian Duggan, Ngô Đình Bảo Châu, Trúc-Anh and Võ Trân Châu.

‘Dept. of Speculation’ is a non-hierarchical agency that materialises and thrives only in the realm of thoughts and possibilities. Its existence was unknown to many including its members — the speculators, until recently. Just as the speculators attempt to make sense of what is happening in their lives, the department begins to take form. The department functions on a conjectural, pseudo-scientific premise: ideas about time and space as we know them are subject to the speculators’ very own empirical and personal reconfigurations.

Built upon the infinitude of figment, ‘Dept. of Speculation’ resists any attempt at classification and any single interpretation staying true to the madness of this world.

* Please park you bike at Dinh Tien Hoang Elementary School, 67 Dinh Tien Hoang St, Dakao w, District 1

Contact: [email protected] / +84 28 3822 7218

Follow updates on event’s page.