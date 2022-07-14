Networking event: “Creatives Meetup”

Fri 15 July 2022, 06 pm – 08:30 pm

Manzi Art Space & Cafe,

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

In order to create meaningful connections in the creative ecosystem in Hanoi and celebrate the launch of Circular Living Design Challenge, Fab City Foundation, in collaboration with local partners, will host “Creatives’ Meetup”.

Coordinator:

– Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai – Local coordinator in Vietnam of Fab City Foundation; Founder & Director of Meye Creative, and FabLab Saigon at Toong Vista Verde.

– Minh Man Nguyen – Co-founder of WAO – Architecture (Paris), President of Fab City Grand Paris

The organizer cordially invites all who are interested to connect with Hanoi’s creative community as well as answer questions related to the Circular Living Design Challenge.

Drinks and light snacks will be served.

About Circular Living Design Challenge

The Circular Living Design Challenge is looking for ideas or projects in ideation phase which bring emerging practices that help enrich and empower the heritage of Hanoi in the new cultural and creative economy. This is one of the activities within the framework of Hanoi Rethink project – a joint program by UNESCO, UNIDO and UN-Habitat

The challenge is looking for approaches to design and innovation that are multidisciplinary, innovative and sustainable, and that showcase the talents of Vietnam’s makers, designers and creatives. The Circular Living design challenge invites creative design ideas that respond to these challenges:

– Heritage, crafts and new technologies

– Distributed Design principles

– Food systems and new materials

– Waste-to-value proposals

– New Education models

This can take shape in projects using traditional crafts, digital fabrication technologies, & extended design. We invite ideas lying in the interaction between the past and the future, the old and the new, the tangible and intangible, through innovative strategies, approaches and solutions.

