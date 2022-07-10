The Ceremony of National Monument Certificate: Bach Ma Temple

Congratulations to Bạch Mã Temple at 76 Hàng Buồm Street, Hàng Buồm Ward, Hoàn Kiếm District on their recognition as a special national relic site among the Four Sacred Temples of Thăng Long*.

The formal ceremony was held by Hoàn Kiếm District on June 18, 2022. Please find in this post the video and photos from the once in a life time ceremony.

Bạch Mã Temple worships God Long Đỗ – the guardian who protects the East side of Thăng Long Citadel. The origin story of the Temple pertains to the legends of Cao Biền building La Thành, and of King Lý Thái Tổ reinforcing the Thăng Long Citadel.

In over a thousand years of existence, the temple still retains its majestic landscape and rare vestiges of ancient times despite multiple renovations, and is one of the iconic relic sites of art and architecture in the capital city of Hanoi. The temple festival is held on the 12th and 13th of the second lunar month every year, blending folk culture and belief with royal ceremonies to create a distinctive uniqueness.

(*)“The Four Sacred Temples of Thang Long” pertain to the formation of Thăng Long Citadel in the Lý dynasty. These temples worship the gods who each guards a vital cardinal direction of the city, for a peaceful Thăng Long Citadel in the past and Hanoi of today.

“The Four Sacred Temples of Thăng Long” includes: Bạch Mã Temple worshiping God Long Đỗ in the East, Voi Phục Temple worshiping God Linh Lang Đại Vương in the West, Kim Liên Temple worshiping God Cao Sơn Đại Vương in the South, and Quán Thánh Temple worshiping God Huyền Thiên Trấn Vũ in the North.