Deadline: 11 July – 05 August 2022

Link for application

From the organizer:

Within the framework of the project Hanoi Rethink – Fostering creative industries and digital fabrication in Hanoi, Fab City hosts the Design Challenge with the theme of Circular Living from July 11 to September 30. The objective of the challenge is to seek new ideas that can motivate and develop the values and heritage of Hanoi in the cultural and creative economy. The programme is organised with the collaboration of three UN agencies including UNESCO, UNIDO and UN-Habitat.

This can take shape in projects using traditional crafts, digital fabrication technologies, & extended design. We invite ideas lying in the interaction between the past and the future, the old and the new, the tangible and intangible, through innovative strategies, approaches and solutions.

We are looking for approaches to design and innovation that are multidisciplinary, innovative and sustainable, and that showcase the talents of Vietnam’s makers, designers and creatives. The Circular Living design challenge invites creative design ideas that respond to these challenges:

– Heritage, crafts and new technologies

– Distributed Design principles

– Food systems and new materials

– Waste-to-value proposals

– New Education models

Project ideas may explore these themes by drawing connections between the heritage of Ha Noi and possible pathways to create new narratives around them to design the Creative City of Ha Noi. Or buy revisiting materials for urban resilience with circular production models.

Application Process

Stage 1 is open for all → Stage 2 will be for the winners of Stage 1

Open for Entries → Monday, July 11th

1st Stage Submissions Deadline → Sunday, July 31th at 23:59 Vietnam Time

1st Stage Winners Announcement → Monday, August 15th

2nd Stage Submission Deadline → Sunday, September 17th at 23:59 Vietnam Time

2nd Stage Winners Announcement → Friday, September 30th

Project Development for Winners → till December 31st

This contest is for:

This contest is open to anyone working in the creative disciplines dealing with Design and Making: creative players, makers, designers, craftsmen, artists, architects, scientists, students, hobbyists and professionals. You may participate individually or in a team. We promote diversity, equity and inclusion. Inviting everyone, with Hanoi-based projects, independent of their origin, ethnicity, culture, gender identification or religious background to join!

Find more details about the challenge here

About Hanoi Rethink Project – Fostering creative industries and digital fabrication in Hanoi

UNIDO, the specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes industrial development for poverty reduction, inclusive globalization and environmental sustainability, has joined forces with UNESCO and UN Habitat to support Ha Noi’s vision to be the Creative Capital of Vietnam. The three UN agencies have formed a partnership under the Joint Programme entitled Mobilizing Cultural Dynamics and Youth Participation for Ha Noi Creative Capital.

In this joint programme, UNIDO will undertake a mapping of the fab labs and creative hubs in Ha Noi, provide a training programme on industrial design and I4.0 technologies for creative industries and organize a design contest to support the development of innovative solutions in the creative industries sector in collaboration with local fab labs, companies, and other institutions/universities. The project is coordinated by the Fab City Foundation who will work closely with UNIDO offices in Vietnam and Austria.

Follow updates on event’s page.