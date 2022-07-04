Vietnam Design Week 2022 – Theme “Beyond Expectations”

Deadline: 01 July – 31 Aug 2022

From Vietnam Design Week 2022:

On June 25, 2022 at Complex 01 (Hanoi), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts (VICAS) and VietNam Design Group will officially launch the Designed by Vietnam 2022 contest within the framework of the program Vietnam Design Week 2022 (3rd season), with the collaboration of many professional partners.

Following the contest Designed by VietNam with the theme “Regeneration” (2000) and “Awakening Traditions” (2021), this year the contest will focus on the theme “Beyond Expectations” in 05 areas: Communication Design, Living Design, Decor & Object design, Clothing Design, Public Design and a special strand of “HaNoi Design City – HaNoi is beautiful every centimeter”.

Designed by VietNam 2022 contest calls for participation of all people living in Vietnam and abroad and will be open for submissions from 01 July to 31 August 2022 via email: [email protected].

The Mentors/Jury Board will choose 20 designs for further completion for the final round taking place within the framework of VietNam Design Week 2022 to be held in HaNoi, Hue, and Ho Chi Minh City from November 05 to November 11, 2022 where it will bring together talented designers, manufacturers, handicraft villages, and creative entrepreneurs in related fields.

Designed by VietNam 2022 Contest Rules

Organizers:

– Mr. Le Viet Ha – Chairman of VietNam Design Group

– Associate Professor, Dr. Nguyen Thị Thu Phuong – Director of Vietnam Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) – Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism)

Mentor/Jury Board

– Ms. Tu Phuong Thao, Creative Director of Sadec District

– Ms. Nguyen Phan Thuy Duong, Managing Editor of Elle Decoration Vietnam

– Ms. Vu Thao, Founder and Design Director of Kilomet109

– Mr. Lê Ba Ngoc, Vice President and General Secretary of Vietnam Handicraft Association (Vietcraft)

– Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, Art Director of Heritage Space

– Mr. Nguyen Tran Bac – Principle Architect of Ashui.com

– Dr. Nguyen Thi Thu Ha – Manager of VICAS Art Studio (VICAS)

– Mr. Nguyen Thanh Ha – Lawer, President of SBLAW – copyright and intellectual property consultancy

Professional Parters:

Ashui.com, Behalf Studio, ELLE Decoration Vietnam, Heritage Space, Kilomet109, Sadec District, SBLAW, VietCraft.

Contestants:

The Contest is for all designers, from amateurs to design professionals, students, craftsmen, artisans, etc.

Main Theme: Beyond Expectations

“Beyond Expectations” aims to promote creativity, innovation and individualism – a new world for new people. We focus on optimizing the balance within creative thinking: ways of combining material components, old and new values, modern and ancient methods of composition, familiarity and discovery — all while minimizing negative impacts on resources and environment.

We want to expand creative boundaries, integrate technology innovations with creative thinking to start forming products not only aesthetically valuable but also social and market driven. Designed by VietNam 2022 aims to receive impressive, ground-breaking submissions, continuing the success of the last 2 seasons.

1 – Communication design– mentor: Tu Phuong Thao

Cuộc sống tươi đẹp đã trở lại. Chúng ta cảm thông cộng đồng cũng như thấu hiểu bản thân hơn sau những biến động lớn. Thiết kế vốn dĩ là khuôn mặt của cuộc sống và chính vì lẽ đó, bất kỳ thay đổi nào cũng mang nó đến những khoảng không gian mới của ý tưởng, màu sắc và công năng. Cánh đồng đầy ắp hạt giống mùa của những dự định – sáng tạo – ước mơ đã đến lúc được mở cánh cửa, ấm áp dưới ánh nắng, những mối liên kết đứt gãy được nối lại, những dòng chảy của mộng mơ lại được cùng nhau tạo thành những con sóng, mang chúng ta tới những Kỳ vọng Mới.

Chúng tôi mong chờ được cùng bạn những hành trình thiết kế cho các dự án vùng cao vùng xa, dân tộc thiểu số, giúp họ thấy được giá trị tiềm ẩn ngay trong từng con người, ngôi làng, cánh đồng, nghề thủ công…

Chúng tôi cũng mong chờ được cùng bạn thực hành truyền thông những ý tưởng sáng tạo thử nghiệm “trẻ hoá” thương hiệu bản địa lâu năm với cùng chung kỳ vọng mang đến một cuộc sống thi vị hơn và vì thế, chúng ta thực sự có ích.

Từ hôm nay, hãy tự cho phép mình là một con sóng riêng biệt, một con sóng của những logic thú vị và kỳ lạ nhất. Hãy thả lỏng, để bản thân sẽ tự nó pha một hoà sắc dị biệt và mạnh mẽ.

2 – Clothing design – Mentor: Vu Thao

We’re all still struggling to find ways to adapt to a multiplicity of global health, economic and environmental crises. Attempting to establish a state we call the “new normal” is one way to restore a sense of equilibrium. Balance in each individual, family and in society as a whole. Balance between people and nature, between life and work, between supply and demand, between giving and taking…within each historical era the concept of changes. Within this period, balance takes on a more nuanced, complex and decisive role. Especially in the balance of design!

Like yin and yang balance in design creates a sense of stability. It pleases the eye and has a high aesthetic value. Balance involves aligning both positive and negative elements in such a way that no one area of ​​the design overwhelms the others. Everything works together harmoniously, part of a seamless whole. The balance we seek does not rest solely on the visual principles that makes a design appear balanced throughout its composition. We need to think about more than just balance in order to design creatively; ways of combining material components, old and new values, modern and ancient methods of composition, familiarity and discovery — all while minimizing negative impacts on resources. Smart products, friendly processes, renewable energy or virtual physical experiences… you are completely free to make the boldest proposals possible!

Please be aware! The balance for us is the power of design, it has the ability to stabilize the natural ecosystem & socio-cultural, conscious direction & bring peace to life.

3 – Decor & Object design– mentor: Lê Bá Ngọc

Chúng ta đang mỗi ngày chứng kiến sự nóng lên của trái đất do các tập quán sản xuất, phân phối và tiêu dùng thiếu trách nhiệm, đó là nguyên nhân gây nên rất nhiều thiên tai, dịch bệnh ảnh hưởng đến tương lai của chúng ta và thế hệ mai sau… Với chủ đề “Những kỳ vọng mới”, hạng mục thiết kế vật dụng và trang trí năm nay mong muốn thí sinh tập trung vào các thiết kế sản phẩm đem lại không chỉ công năng sử dụng và giá trị thẩm mỹ mà còn là các thiết kế tạo ra ít phát thải nhất, sử dụng ít năng lượng nhất và góp phần giảm bớt sự phát sinh khí nhà kính trong quá trình sản xuất, phân phối và tiêu dùng. Ban tổ chức khuyến khích thí sinh đưa ra các giải pháp thiết kế mang tính đột phá, từ việc sử dụng hoặc tạo ra các chất liệu mới thân thiện với môi trường, áp dụng các kỹ thuật sản xuất tiêu tốn ít năng lượng và giảm thiểu tạo ra phát thải trong sản xuất và phân phối, sản phẩm có thể chuyển đổi công năng để tái sinh… Chúng tôi mong muốn các thí sinh thực sự tự hào khi có thể đóng góp một phần nhỏ của mình thông qua những thiết kế với những khát vọng mới để chung tay vì một cuộc sống đẹp và bền vững trên trái đất của chúng ta.

4 – Living design – mentor: Nguyen Phan Thuy Duong

So many expectations are placed upon Vietnamese furniture designers today – and there’s a reason for that.

As a nation, we have a strong network of businesses and professional manifacturers, establishing hundreds of thousands of jobs and a steady, respectable position in global supply chain. We also inherit a valuable library of traditional, exquisite crafting techniques from various regions and multi-cultures, all of them are enviromental-friendly. We have an impressively young, open-minded population, meaning impressive consumption potential.

In Living Design category of this year’s award, we hope to see designs and products telling Vietnamese authenticity and culture, via an universal design language, bridging the gap between creative concepts and manufacturing ability, create the point where aesthetic meets practicality. Whether it’s technology of techniques, materials or user experience solutions, we expect a global quality design that carries a Vietnamese soul.

We strongly believe that within the context of Vietnamese living design, with our existing resources, once we reach that tipping point, things will go beyond expectations.

5 – Public design – mentor: Nguyễn Anh Tuấn

Giải pháp Xanh cho thiết kế không gian công cộng. Giải pháp Xanh có thể là ý tưởng cải tạo một không gian lớn để mọi người có thể có những hoạt động ngoài trời, giảm thiểu khí thải carbon. Giải pháp xanh có thể là ý tưởng ngăn chặn-giảm thiểu xả rác hoặc thu gom đồ tái chế ở nơi công cộng. Giải pháp xanh có thể là ý tưởng cải tạo / thay đổi / xây mới một công trình, một nơi chốn đã có bỏ hoang thành một nơi hữu ích cho nhiều người và mang tính sinh thái nhất. Giải pháp Xanh cũng có thể là những ý tưởng “vô hình” tại nơi chốn công cộng, mang lại sự thư thái cho tâm hồn và ít / không tạo ra chất thải hay tiêu tốn năng lượng. Những thiết kế, như vậy, sẽ bao gồm cả ý tưởng cho không gian lớn, và ý tưởng dành cho những đồ vật nhỏ bé, không gian nhỏ bé nhưng có khả năng lan tỏa và nhân rộng ở nhiều nơi từ thành thị đến nông thôn, miền núi hay vùng biển. Sáng kiến mới, tối ưu năng lượng và vật chất, có tính công cộng và nhiều người tiếp cận, tương thích với nhiều địa phương sẽ là “Những Kỳ vọng mới” và đề bài hạng mục Thiết kế công cộng trong năm nay.

5a. Special Strand for Public Design: “HaNoi Design City – Hà Nội đẹp từng centimet” – mentor: Architect Nguyen Tran Bac

Under the pressure of urbanization, Hanoi Capital is becoming messy and in risk of losing its identity; Public spaces and streets are not only unsafe but also not “beautiful”, lacking aesthetic value. In that real situation, the special branch “HaNoi Design City – HaNoi is beautiful in every centimeter” of the Designed by VietNam 2022 Contest expects to receiving ideas in designing, beautifying, embellishing every street corner, sidewalk, public bench, and even trash cans, … evey tiny things… With “Beyond Expectations”, our Hanoi will truly be a “Creative City” in the field of Design that UNESCO has recognized – a place with taste, civilization, culture.

Criteria:

– Reflect the Main theme and Mentor’s requirement

– Reflect the element of “by VietNam”

– Eesthetics

– Applicability

Submission Package:

– Design ideas are digitized and presented in up to 05 A3 pages (horizontal size), in associated with materials detailed description;

– Idea presentation (maximum 1000 words);

– Contestant’s information: Full name, Place of work/study, Photo of Passport/ID card/Citizen identity card; Contact Info.

Note: there is no limit to the number of design ideas submitted by each contestant or group.

Deadline and place to receive submissions:

– Deadline: from 01 July to 31 August, 2022 (Hanoi GMT+7)

– Email for receiving submissions: [email protected]

– Detailed information of the contest is posted on the website

Contest Phases:

– Contest Launch: 25 June, 2022

– Phase 1 – Application round (July 01st to August 31, 2022): receiving entries. During this time, interested candidates can attend workshops and visit traditional craft villages for research.

– Phase 2 – Preliminary round (September 1st and October 18th, 2022): The Jury Board will select 25+5 designs for the final round (intended to be publised on 19 September 2022). The Organizing Committee cooperates with the contestants to complete the design with the guidance of the mentors, layout the exhibition panel, make the prototype (if any), register the copyright and intellectual property.

– Phase 3 – Final round (November 5th to 11th, 2022): TOP 25+5 Exhibition and review final products during the event of Vietnam Design Week 2021. Online voting (October 19th to November 4th, 2022) will be published on website: vietnamdesignweek.com

Prizes:

The designs that entered TOP25+5 will be featured at VietNam Design Week 2022’s Exhibition.

– 01 First Prize: 50.000.000 VND and Certification

– 01 Second Prize: 30.000.000 VND and Certification

– 01 Third Prize: 20.000.000 VND and Certification

– 05 Consolation Prizes (for each sub-sector): 10.000.000 VND and Certification

– 01 Public Vote: 10.000.000 VND and Certification

– Other additional prizes (if any)

– Others will be receive TOP25+5 Certification

Conditions and Regulations:

– Language for submission is either Vietnamese or English. The designs entered TOP25+5 and featured in the exhibition will be presented in both Vietnamese and English.

– Design ideas to participate in the competition must have never entered any other contests and have never been published. Contestants are solely responsible if there is evidence that the design infringes the intellectual property of others.

– Contestants agree that the information in the profile and the image of the design may be used in promotional materials about the Contest and Vietnam Design Week.

– The designs that entered TOP25+5 and after being completed are jointly owned by the contestant and Vietnam Design Group, including copyright for applied art works and intellectual property rights for industrial designs. The parties cooperate to put the design into production and application.

– Contestants are understood to voluntarily agree to fully accept the conditions and regulations stated in this Contest’s Rules.