Exhibition “Dancing Through Dreamscape”

05 – 14 Aug 2022, 10 am – 08 pm

VY Gallery

20 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Đa Kao, D.1, HCMC

From the organzier:

The show features 31 paintings that portray Doan Quynh Nhu’s artistic vibrations throughout the process of expressing herself through art. The exhibition is also an intimate meeting between Doan Quynh Nhu with young talent who are enthusiastic about art and desire to develop their artistic path.

“Delicately quicken my pace

Let’s dance with shutters

till I am so intoxicated

that my eyelids fall into your chest

Take me through the peaks and valleys.”

– Đoàn Quỳnh Như

Đoàn Quỳnh Như (born 1978) is recognized as a poet, with the lyrical poetry volumes “Nhu la…” (2005) and “Vong” (2009). Doan Quynh Nhu is devoted to the couple’s sentiments of love and the individual’s path of self-discovery. Very early on, she began modelling for her father – a sculptor, which sparked her interest in painting. Doan Quynh Nhu immersed herself in compositions with entrancing color and linguistic resources during her four years of finding and appreciating her new creative love – painting. Consequently, she described her artistic journey with the pleasure of self-discovery: “a dreamland I don’t wish to leave, which has adorned me with a poetic soul.”

