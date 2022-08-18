08 am – 05 pm, Mon – Fri, 15 Aug – 23 Sep 2022

Gallery 1, Building 2, Level 1, Saigon South campus

RMIT University Vietnam

702 Nguyễn Văn Linh, HCMC

From the organizer:

Len Lỏi Exhibtition is a speculative spatial design project which intentionally challenges one’s perception and understanding of hẻm (alley) in District 4, Ho Chi Minh city. Drawing from students’ multiple research approaches, engagement with locals and place experiences, a series of multifunctional adaptive reuse commercial spaces designed by students in Interior Stream – Design Studies at RMIT University is finally ready to be showcased.

Inspired by the characteristics and identity of the area, ‘Len Loi’ project honours the community’s original values while tackling the challenge of designing small scale multifunctional spaces that fit in with the local architectural landscape. The design of our projects is not only keeping with the heritage of District 4, but also contributing to place with spaces having commercial value for local people and businesses.

The name Len Lỏi in Vietnamese was chosen to deliver a strong message that the spaces are designed to be woven through and constructed in a compressed and complicated area where numerous narrow alleys exist. The designers’ intention is to show how their designs could harmonise with the general architecture of District 4 by modernising and utilising the area to the maximum potential while honouring the local people who make the area special and unique.

