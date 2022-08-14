19 – 21 Aug 2022, 03 pm – 08 pm

Centre for Art & Culture 22 Hang Buom

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Supported in the framework of Hanoi Rethink project, Makers Market – Arts and Crafts Fair will be a space where young craft makers, designers, and printmakers from all over the country gather, introduce and promote their products in an immensely cultural and artistic space. This is certainly not only a great opportunity for the young community in Hanoi to access a wude range of creative products from across the country, but also a time for creative youth to get together to network for potential new creations and collaborations in the future.

The Hanoi Rethink project is implemented by UNESCO Office in Vietnam, UN-Habitat Vietnam and UNIDO with the support of SOVICO Group to support Hanoi city in realizing its strategic vision of becoming a Creative City in the field of Design. The project aims to mobilize cultural dynamics and the participation of Vietnamese youth – an essential element for innovation, creativity, and change.

