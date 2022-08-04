Opening Ceremony: An Introduction to My Vietnam Project and The Crowdfunding Campaign

Fri 05 Aug 2022, 07 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Link Zoom

From Goethe Institut:

Four second-generation Vietnamese writers from the Czech Republic, Germany, France and the US, and five young authors from the North and the South of Vietnam write short plays of five minutes length on what Vietnam means to them. Each piece draws upon personal experience and questions of cultural identity.

Each piece will be performed in a non-theater-space that will be recorded. The plays will be performed and filmed in the language of the respective writers. Each audio-visual recording will be subtitled in English, Vietnamese and German and placed online onto the project-landing page of the Goethe-Institut. This creates a basis for an important cultural dialogue across boundaries.

The Opening ceremony brings the interested audience the very first chance to get to know the content of 05 plays and the young talented authors of My Vietnam 2022. In addition, there will be the session to provide you with the information about our Crowdfunding campaign starting in August 2022 where you can contribute and be part of the project with many meaningful returns from our side.

Language: English and Vietnamese

A brief about 5 plays

“The dream of three lives” by Maik Cây (Nguyen Phuong Anh)

A Buddhist nun recalls her past lives, which span over myths and realities, fiction and nonfiction, ancient and modern times. She is contemplates the (Viet/Vietnamese) female experience of disappointment, suffering, love and enlightenment.

Maik Cay (Nguyen Phuong Anh) (*1988) is a writer and filmmaker, a member of the creative group Tiếng-Thét, based in Hanoi. She describes herself as a person who searches for possibilities to turn the world upside down, or the dark inside out, or pull a boat over a mountain. Her novella Wittgenstein of the black paradise won the major award of the contest ‘Literature for 20-year old people” jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Writers’ Association, Youth Publishing House and Tuoi Tre Newspaper in 2018.

“Coke, water, spinach, garlic” by Do Van Hoang

During an anxiety- and suspicion-laden trip to Germany to attend a prestigious art exhibition, a man ruminates on the day in the 1990s when as a boy he emerged for the first time from the refugee camp in Hong Kong, where escapees from Vietnam had ended up, to buy vegetables.

Do Van Hoang (*1987) is a filmmaker and writer. He graduated from Hanoi Academy of Theatre and Cinema, major in Screenwriting in 2011. He has been working as a writer and director since then and created a number of works, including short fictions/documentaries, video art, TV series and music videos. His films were screened in Hanoi DocFest, Yamagata Film Festival, Centre Pompidou, Guangdong Times Museum, and documenta 15.

“The Vietnamese Restaurant” by Le Khai Viet

A couple who are saving money to open a Vietnamese restaurant overseas contemplate on the type of restaurant they would run and on the multicultural complexities related to the fate of their family and their country.

Le Khai Viet (*1983) is a writer with one collection of short stories published in book form and numerous book reviews published in magazines. He also teaches business law at Troy University (Alabama) – STU campus. He works primarily as foreign rights manager of Phuong Nam Book, an established publisher.

“The Room” by Vu Anh Duong

A young woman comes back to her childhood home in Saigon and meets the original owner, who after fleeing after 1975 and becoming a Vietnamese-American, now lives in Vietnam and is the new owner of the house. They share their memories of living in the house amid the upheavals of Vietnamese history.

Vu Anh Duong (*1985) is a screenwriter, film critic and lecturer in Communication and Film Studies at various universities such as Hutech, Hoa Sen, FPT. He is also a judge in several film competitions, and runs a Facebook page dedicated to cinema named Vivacinema.

“How, for heaven’s sake, can you call yourself a poet?” by Chu Kim (Nguyen Anh Tuan)

A conversation between a young avant-garde poet, all ties with his birth place severed, and two elderly traditional lyricists. What does it mean to be a Vietnamese writer, what does poetry to patriotism? Conflicting opinions emerge.

ChuKim (Nguyễn Anh Tuấn) (*1988) is a writer of short stories and poetry. He is also an expert in Vietnamese comics and earns his living as an architect.

How to support the project My Vietnam

The project presently requests financial support for the film production of the five Vietnamese plays. Please contribute to the realization of the project MY VIETNAM on Crowdify in the coming weeks here

About the organizers

GOETHE-INSTITUT

The Goethe-Institut is the Federal Republic of Germany’s cultural institute, active worldwide. It promotes the study of German abroad and encourages international cultural exchange.

ZZZ REVIEW

Zzz Review is an independent non-profit online literary review. Since its inaugural issue in July 2018, Zzz Review has acquired a solid reputation as a trustworthy platform for up-to-date, informed and thoughtful perspectives about national and world literature for the globally-minded Vietnamese reader.

Follow updates on event’s page.