Photos from the 905th anniversary of the passing of late Empress Mother Ỷ Lan

On August 20, 2022, the historic Yên Thái Communal House in Hoàn Kiếm District hosted an incense-offering ceremony to mark the 905th anniversary of the passing of late Empress Mother Ỷ Lan.

Ỷ Lan was a great figure in history. She was twice the regent of the country, once for her husband, King Lý Thánh Tông and the other for her son Lý Nhân Tông, and together with the court laid the sound foundation for the reign of nine kings of Lý Dynasty which lasted for 216 years (from 1009 to 1225). She was hailed as the “Quan Nữ Âm” (Guan Yin), given the honorary name of Phù Khánh Linh Nhân and is worshipped at Yên Thái Communal House.

Yên Thái Communal House is located at No. 8 Tạm Thương Alley, Hàng Gia Ward, Hoàn Kiếm District. During the reign of King Lý Thánh Tông, the site was situated to the east of the imperial citadel. In 1063, the king ordered the construction of Ỷ Lan’s Động Tiên Palace. This was also the place where she gave birth to Prince Càn Đức, who later became King Lý Nhân Tông. After her death, the people of Yên Thái Village built a communal house on this land to worship her.

To this day, Yên Thái Communal House still retain its small, ancient structure in the shape similar to the character “gong” (工), which consists of the Front Hall, “Thiên hương” Hall, and the residence, bearing similarities to the architecture of the Nguyễn Dynasty. Yên Thái Communal House was recognised by the Government as a National Cultural and Historical Site in 1995.