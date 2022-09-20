20th Century Music Concert Series: Concert No. 10

Sun 25 Sep 2022, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Ticket

From Goethe Institut:

Welcome back to the 20th Century Music Concert Series, organized by Maestoso, Inspirito School of Music and Goethe Institut Hanoi. 20th Century Music Concert Series has reached its 10th concert. To celebrate this milestone, Inspirito would like to bring you a colorful musical party, with a touch of humor and perhaps being the most joyful concert of the whole concert series.

The concert is named La Revue de Cuisine, taken from the work of the same name by musician Bohuslav Martinu, tells a daily life story of familiar objects in a kitchen. In addition, there are many other unique and interesting works waiting for you to discover.

The program has the participation of: Luu Duc Anh (Piano), Nguyen Duy Long (Bassoon), Tran Viet Bao (Piano), Yuki Urushihara (Trumpet), Nguyen Thien Minh (Violin), Nguyen Minh Hoang (Clarinet), Dao Tuyet Trinh (Cello), Nguyen Duc Thuan (Piano), Duong Hong Thach (Piano), Kyle Acuncius (Percussion).

* Ticket Price: 250.000 VND | Combo 3 tickets: 600.000 VND

Follow updates on event’s page.