A Conversation on Spatial Audio

Sun 25 Sep 2022, 02 pm – 03 pm (BST) | 08 pm – 09 pm (GMT+7)

Live-streaming via Gossamer Fog’s Twitch channel and Rắn Cạp Đuôi Collective Facebook page

Registration link

From the organizer:

Gossamer Fog and Rắn Cạp Đuôi invite you to an introduction on the use of spatial sound within physical and virtual spaces with sound artist, producer and researcher Tom Slater, followed by a discussion with 80mm residency artists Diane Edwards and Rắn Cạp Đuôi.

80mm, a digital residency and interactive programme where Rắn Cạp Đuôi Collective (VN) and Diane Edwards (UK) are engaged in collaborative research and development towards new work which explores sea-level rise and sinking cities through spatial audio and virtual worldbuilding.

80mm is funded by the British Council’s International Collaboration Grants, which are designed to support UK and overseas organisations to collaborate on international arts projects.

The conversation will be in English. Vietnamese subtitles will be added to the video recording which will be published at a later date.

Tom Slater

Tom Slater is the Director of Call & Response – a team of expert creative producers who create spatial sound content for complex immersive projects working with multimedia artists, designers, musicians and architects to create a sense of presence through sonic immersivity. C&R have also created immersive ambisonic audio content for live music, immersive audiovisual installations, XR applications and Unreal and Unity driven metaverse experiences. They have worked with a wide range of influential artists and designers and have produced pioneering new sound work which explores different modes of engagement and presentation; from sound installations to co-design workshops, live performance to 3D acoustic modelling.

Rắn Cạp Đuôi (RCĐ)

RẮN CẠP ĐUÔI (RCĐ) is a HCMC collective currently mainly made up of Đỗ Tấn Sĩ, Phạm Thế Vũ, Zach Sch, Spencer Nguyen, Trần Uy Đức and Vương Thiện, in addition to a revolving cast of collaborators. RCĐ’s practice playfully explores the physicality of sound as an environmental medium, as well as new dynamics in compositional structure and sound design. Recent collaborations and residencies have also pushed their research towards developing techniques and technologies that reframe approaches to aural art and ethnomusicology. In 2021, RCĐ released their first international-label full-length album Ngủ Ngày Ngay Ngày Tận Thế (Sleeping through the Apocalypse) via Berlin-based Subtext Recordings.

Diane Edwards

Diane Edwards is a visual artist based in London who situates her work within the interpolating realities of digital optimization and ecological collapse building virtual worlds, moving-image and installation to draw focus on our synthesising landscape, a world conjured from computation, the uneasy disjuncture between life and artificiality and the psychoactive affect and impact of existing within such a deep, dark and turbulent tangle. Recent projects have investigated catastrophe and complex systems; the alien nature of human cognition; environmental mutation and digital world building; speculative notions of life after mass extinction and the socio-technological issues of AI, technology dependence and labour.

Diane has exhibited and participated in numerous shows and contexts including: Transmediale (Berlin); Cryptic (Glasgow); Piksel Festival (Bergen NO); Quartier am Hafen (Cologne DE); +DEDE (Berlin, DE); Shipment (London UK); Chalton Gallery (London UK); Glasgow International (Glasgow UK); Die Digitale Festival (Dusseldorf DE); Hidden Door (Edinburgh, UK); Artificial Intelligence Autumn Session, Goethe Institut (Glasgow UK); [SPACE] (London UK)

Follow updates on event’s page.