Concert: AUREUM Saxophone Quartet

Wed 28 Sep 2022, 08 pm

Vietnam National Academy of Music

77 Hào Nam, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Sat 01 Oct 2022, 08 pm

Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music

112 Nguyễn Du, Bến Thành Ward, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

The Austrian Embassy in Ha Noi in cooperation with the Vietnam National Academy of Music and Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music is organizing a Concert of the AUREUM Saxophon Quartett. The Quartett will present pieces from their recently launched album “golden roots”.

SAXOPHONE AUREUM QUARTETT – Young, cheeky and unique – that’s AUREUM! Here, four completely different characters meet and merge into one musical entity. The Austrian saxophone quartet charmingly bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, skillfully breaking up classical concert traditions. With the album “golden roots”, released in August 2022, the ensemble embarks on a search for its roots – musically, artistically and very personally. “golden roots” is tradition and modernity, classical music, contemporary new classic and Austrian folk music. (….)

Martina Stückler | soprano saxophone

Johannes Weichinger | alto saxophone

Viola Jank | tenor saxophone

Lukas Seifried | baritone saxophone

Ticket

Hà Nội: Austrian Embassy, Floor 8, 53 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem

Time: from 02 pm – 04 pm, Fri, 23 Sep 2022 (except Saturday and Sunday)

HCMC: Austrian Consulate Office, 118/40 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Phường Thảo Điền, District 2, Phone: (+84/28) 35 19 31 28

Time: from 09:00 – 12:00, Monday (26 Sep) – Wednesday (28 Sep) – Friday (30 Sep)

These concerts are among the events which are taking place in the framework of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Viet Nam and Austria.

