Film Screening & Talk: Looking For You

Thurs 15 Sep 2022, 08 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

Registration link

From Manzi:

Manzi gladly invites you to the premiere of the short film by young filmmakers from the UK:

‘LOOKING FOR YOU | TÌM HIỂU’

A short film by Anna Nguyen & Kristine Landon-Smith

Produced by: Tuyet Van Huynh

Language: English & Vietnamese (with subtitles)

The screening will be followed by Q&A session with the film crew

‘Looking For You | Tìm Hiểu’ is a bilingual poignant and insightful film that weaves a rich tapestry of intergenerational stories through unfiltered conversations that examine the mother-daughter relationship in Vietnamese culture. Set in a cinematic metaphorical setting of “home”, the film evokes this sacred space where the discussion ranges from survival, shame, sacrifice, and the language of love: food.

The film invites the audience to engage with these stories through the unique technique of headphone verbatim which gathers testimonies from living people. Anna Nguyen & Kristine Landon Smith worked with Vietnamese researchers in Hanoi, London, Manchester and Sydney to conduct interviews that lay the foundations of the content of the film. Universal themes emerge through the specific stories of each mother-daughter relationship, and all expose the common need to understand the past.

Funded by Arts Council England.

Supported by New Earth Theatre, HOME Manchester, The Albany and Bankstown Arts Centre

Director or Photography: Darius Shu

Sound Designer: Nhung Nguyen

Starring: Tuyen Do, Molly Harris, Jan Le, Anna Nguyen

*This event is part of manzi’s art programme under the patronage of the Goethe Institut

