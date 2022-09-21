Screening: The Recycling Lie

Thurs 29 Sep 2022, 07 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Under the slogan #ITSTIMETOACT- A NATURE FILM FESTIVAL! the first eco film festival will be held from September 23 to October 07, 2022. It is part of the international activities of Climate Week 2022. Tackling the climate crisis is the major challenge of the 21st century. The festival is initiated by the Spanish Embassy of Hanoi in collaboration with European and Latin American Embassies. NGO “WILDACT” helps to publicize and attract audiences. The hybrid festival can be attended online and at the Goethe-Institut and Casa Italia.

“The Recycling lie” will be the German contribution to the Nature Film Festival. The film “The Recycling lie” by Tom Costello and Benedikt Wermter sheds light on an industry that profits from the plastic pollution crisis instead of solving it. Packaging is increasingly being labeled “100% recyclable” to give us a clear conscience. But what happens to our plastic waste after we throw it away? The answer to this question is appalling since only 9% of plastic packaging is recycled1. This raises concerns that recycling is merely greenwashing.

The authors track down garbage brokers who illegally dump plastic waste abroad, industries that make money from burning garbage, and mafia networks that make as much money from garbage smuggling as they do from human trafficking. Corporations that assure consumers that plastic waste is recyclable disguise the truth that plastic waste is not a valuable resource, but an expensive problem. The fact that 300 million tons of plastic (a plastic chain that would stretch three times around the globe) are produced each year2 emphasizes both the growing global problem of plastic waste and the relevance of this documentary.

Follow updates on event’s page.