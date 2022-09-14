Mới / Seeing New(s)

17 Sep – 03 Oct 2022, 07 am – 05 pm

Opening: Sat 17/09/2022, 11 am

Artist talk: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 03 pm – 04:30 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer:

2021 has seen the French news agenda sandwiched between COVID lockdowns and President Macron’s re-election. A Reuters’ report from late January to early February 2022 shows most news brands have decreased static news consumption and trust.

“Seeing New(s)” by Phuong Hoang constructs a visual dialogue, combining images from local media and her own photographs with a touch of humour. She questions the importance of delivering messages via pictures in newsrooms when audiences are visually flooded by social media daily.

About the photographer

Phương Hoàng is a visual narrator who grew up during the 1990s in Hanoi, Vietnam. She uses photography and multimedia approaches to document and share stories about social and environmental issues, focusing on the underprivileged. Adopting techniques from her journalism background, Phuong Hoang explores her subject matters conceptually and critically.

Hoang’s work has been exhibited in European Month of Photography, OFF Bratislava Photo Festival (Slovakia), “The Long Night at The Museum” Hamburg (Germany), CONTACT Photography Festival (Canada), Goethe Institut Hanoi (Vietnam), and Ada Slaight Gallery in Toronto (Canada).

