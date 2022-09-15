SiaM vol. 17: Classic through the lenses

Night 1: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 08 pm

From the organizer:

As its name suggests, Neoclassical music (around 1750 – 1820) harks back to the structured, balanced, and moderate beauty of classic art. If you were at SiaM Vol. 2: Classical Viennese School, you probably remember the elegant and graceful melodies composed by Mozart, Haydn, and other musicians representative of this period. Refined and cultivated through discipline, their music reaches a level of beauty as close to perfection as can be, and is considered a high standard for later generations to aspire to.

With the theme “Classic through the lenses”, SiaM vol. 17 invites you to feel and “see” this virtuous beauty through various lenses, from Mozart’s compositions from the 18th century to 20th-century perspectives, through the works of Russian composer Prokofiev.

Following the Romantic era with its dramatic compositions characterized by elaborate progressions and loose structures, as if all the emotions behind the music was fervently bubbling, the 20th century saw a bold musical trend that aimed to reform, or even dismantle the old system. Some composers looked to the past with nostalgia, like a reaction to the changes that came with time.

And from there came Neoclassicism, in which old rules were used to create unique new voices, characterized by a hunger for more, and a hunger for individual creativity in musical language.

Let us meet each other in between the “new-old”, the “strange-familiar”, and the stories of our performers on 24/9 and 25/9, at SiaM vol. 17 concert.

Performers

Hoàng Mạnh Lâm, oboe

Hoàng Hồ Khánh Vân, violin

Hoàng Hồ Thu, piano

Ticket price and How to book:

SiaM vol. 17 will happen at the following time and venue:

Night 1: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 08 pm

Tranquil Cafe, 05 Nguyễn Quang Bích, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Night 2: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 08 pm

Tita Art, 164A Trấn Vũ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Ticket price: 300.000 đ/person.

To book your ticket, please send a message to SiaM Facebook page and we will let you know if tickets are still available, as well as how you can purchase yours.

Note:

– The event is for people from age 8 and higher.

– If you have purchased a ticket but cannot attend the concert, please send us a message through Facebook at least 3 days before the event so that we can give you a refund or transfer your ticket to next volume’s concert.

Follow updates on event’s page.