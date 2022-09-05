VFCD 2022: Open Call for Event Registration

Deadline for application: Thurs 15 Sep 2022, 11:59 pm

Registration link

From the organizer:

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 (VFCD 2022) initiated by RMIT University Vietnam creates an open, timely and interactive platform for creative individuals and organisations to engage with thousands of audiences online and offline. Many events don’t require entrance fees.

Under the theme CHANGE: CREATIVITY CHALLENGE, VFCD 2022 is hoping to encourage new transformation, connection, and discovery in each creative individual, group and organisation from various fields.

VFCD’s programme includes cultural exploration tours, talks/seminars, workshops, exhibitions, and various online activities discussing visions, trends, cultural identity and future opportunities for creative industries in Vietnam.

If you want to be one of the creative event partners to join VFCD this year, register now! Just send in your idea and plan for your event. VFCD will take a look to help you develop the communication plan and promote the event to a diverse, large audience across Vietnam. Your event could also become a part of the increasingly professional, large-scale, pioneering and impressive Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design.

Timeline: 07 – 20 Nov 2022

Venues: Offline in Hanoi & HCMC and live broadcast on social media channels internationally. All events within the Festival will be gathered at one venue in the centre of the cities.

If you have already joined us in previous editions of VFCD, please check your email. We have directly sent you a registration link. If you haven’t received it, please check the registration link

Note: All info in the following form will be used to communicate and promote the events to the public on relevant channels. Kindly ensure the info’s accuracy.

Follow updates on event’s page.