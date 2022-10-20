20th Century Music Concert Series: Concert No. 11 – IRRER KLANG

Thurs 27 Oct 2022, 07:30 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Ticket

From Goethe Institut:

Welcome back to the 20th Century Music Concert Series, organized by Maestoso, Inspirito School of Music and Goethe Institut Hanoi.

The 20th Century Music Concert Series (20th Century Music Concert Series) has surpassed the 10 program’s milestone to the program number 11. This is a very special program because for the first time the entire concert spent the entire performance time for only percussion.

Irrer Klang – the theme name of the German performance means “crazy sound” will surely bring a lot of surprises to those who are passionate about classical music as well as contemporary music.

The world of a percussionist can often be strange and chaotic. Kyle Acuncius has chosen repertoire for this concert to be both visually and aurally stimulating with the intention of challenging the audience to hear percussion instruments with a fresh perspective. Some of the pieces will blur the boundaries of what is considered music and performance art while others will reveal new and innovative techniques and timbres on seemingly familiar instruments.

The program has the participation of: Kyle Acuncius (Percussion), Chaiyaphat Prempree (Percussion), Hyang Gee Lee (Percussion)

* Ticket: 250.000 VND, Combo 3 tickets: 600.000 VND, Combo 4 tickets: 800.000 VND, Combo 5 tickets: 1.000.000 VND

Follow updates on event’s page.