Ballet Giselle

21 & 22/10/2022, 08:00 pm

Saigon Opera House

07 Công Trường Lam Sơn, Bến Nghé, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Music: ADOLPHE ADAM

Staging: CHLOÉ GLEMOT, YUKI HIROSHIGE

Assistant staging: NSƯT | Mer. A. TRẦN HOÀNG YẾN

Giselle: Đỗ Hoàng Khang Ninh

Albert: Mer. A. Hồ Phi Điệp

Myrtha: Mer. A. Trần Hoàng Yến

Hilarion: Mer. A. Đàm Đức Nhuận

Giselle’s mother: Đỗ Thị Anh Nguyên

Giselle is one of the most extraordinary ballets ever written. It will be revived by HBSO for two performances on Friday October 21 and Saturday October 22 in the HCMC Opera House.

The first reason Giselle is extraordinary is that it is in two strongly contrasting acts. The first is a village in southern Germany in the Middle Ages, at harvest time. Giselle is a shy, innocent girl who is likely to be chosen as Harvest Queen. The second act, however, in set in an afterlife. following Giselle’s death. Almost devoid of scenery, it is instead a visual world of drifting mists and menacing ghosts anxious to recruit Giselle into their company.

A second reason why Giselle is extraordinary is that it is the only piece of music still remembered by its composer, Adolphe Adam. It dates from 1841.

Giselle will be danced by Do Hoang Khang Ninh, and Albert by Meritorious Artist Ho Phi Diep. Myrtha will be Meritorious Artist Tran Hoang Yen, and Hilarion by Meritorious Artist Dam Duc Nhuan.

The entire production has been overseen and re-staged by Japanese artist Yuki Ohmori and French artist Chloe Glemot. Glemot has worked with dance companies in Paris, New York, Montreal and London. She moved to Vietnam in September 2013.

In 1993 Yuki Ohmori, meanwhile, won 1st Prize in the Pas de Deux Category-1 in the All Japan Dance Competition, and the same year won a scholarship to the Australian Ballet School. In 1996 she joined the New National Theatre Ballet in Tokyo, staying for ten years.

This, then, will be a star-studded revival.

Tickets are priced from 400,000 VND to 750,000 VND, with a special concession of 80,000 VND for students. The show begins at 8pm.