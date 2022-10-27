”Du Miên” Exhibition

22 Oct – 06 Nov 2022, 09 am – 08 pm

REI Artspace

371/4 Hai Bà Trưng, D.3, HCMC

Ticket: 50.000 VND/person

From the organizer:

REI Artspace is pleased to present the solo exhibition “Du Mien” of emerging visual artist Phan Dinh Khanh. The exhibition takes the audience on a journey into dreams – where ‘memories’ are saved. At first glance, it appears to be Khanh’s own fantasy, yet, the more you look the more viewers will feel that the images in front of their eyes are very nostalgic – the memories that everyone has experienced at least once in their life.

From the early days of his career, Phan Dinh Khanh has chosen ‘memory’ and photography as the material for his works. By overlapping images, the interlacing blur effects are shown by Khanh as memory pieces stacked on top of each other, the images vaguely appearing, giving you the feeling: the more you try to remember, the fader they become. With Khanh, “Memories are a part of life, they are always in your mind subconsciously, I want to recreate them into works that can be seen, touched, and kept by the senses, other than perception”.

Khanh returns to Saigon this time with “Du Mien”, using the same technique of superimposing many photos, interacting with color and composition theory in painting, Phan Dinh Khanh invites the viewers to his dream journey. Viewers will enter Khanh’s dream where memories collage, and the colors tangled. Dejavu is the best definition to explicate the feeling.

