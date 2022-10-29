18 – 24 Nov 2022, 09 am – 08 pm

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The exhibition “here / there” presents the possible fusions of traditional craft and professional fashion/design practices by creative practitioners from Vietnam and Australia, which aim to bring about a sustainable cultural – economic development.

The exhibition showcases the results of a year-long collaboration between emerging designers in Vietnam including Lưu Như Ngọc, Đàm Nhã Hân, Tom Trandt Minh Đạo and Phạm Phan Hoàng Linh, with designers and artisans in Australia as part of the project Here/There – A craft and design collaboration between Vietnam and Australia.

The project aims to promote contemporary design practice while also sustaining traditional forms of art and craft practice in the wake of rapid development and global challenges in Vietnam/Australia; while opening up opportunities for cultural, economic and knowledge exchange between makers/designers from the two countries.

The project is supported by the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, CAST (Contemporary Art and Social Transformation research group), RMIT University Vietnam, Vietcraft, VICAS (Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Art Studies) and Vietnam Design Week.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.