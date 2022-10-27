Exhibition “In the House, On the Street”

07 – 13 Nov 2022, 09 am – 08 pm

Complex 01

No. 29 Lane 31 Alley 167 Tay Son Street, Quang Trung Ward, Dong Da District, Hanoi

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Are you curious what little things create the “uniqueness” of Hanoi? VFCD invites you to visit a “mini” capital city in an exhibition space rich in culture and history of “Trong Nhà Ngoài Phố”.

“Trong Nhà Ngoài Phố” (“In the House, On the Street”) is an exhibition co-organized by a group of Design Studies students from RMIT University. Executing from the contributions of 7 students with 7 themes and 7 different art styles, the exhibition hopes to give participants a multi-dimensional perspective, yet contains a strong connection to history, culture, people, and the city of Hanoi.

The artworks presented in the exhibition are:

– Artwork 1: Giao is a project to show tourists and the young generation the history of alleys in Hanoi Old Quarter through an interactive exhibition and give a different point of view about life in tiny alleys, behind what is often considered the uniqueness of Hanoi, raise awareness about the problem of local people with low quality living conditions, therefore can look for a solution to preserve culture in the Old Quarter without giving people inconvenience. Giao project brings out image of the meeting between modern people and buildings of the past, all of that happening on every crossing street in the Old Quarter.

– Artwork 2: “Has the image of flower peddlers become a “too ordinary to notice” part of the city?”

Rising from that question, “Vườn” is an event aiming at embracing the rustic images of flower vendors – the ones who adorn the city scene with various colors from the “moving garden” behind their backs throughout many developing vicissitudes of Hanoi city. Besides the wish of raising awareness about the lower-class manual workers in general and the flower vendors in particular, the author hopes the event can make participants more or less gradually pay more attention to the idyllic simple beauties that “colorize” their own daily lives.

– Artwork 3: The collective living quarter, for many people, is not only a historical witness or an architectural trademark of the period, but also contains beautiful memories. For this reason, the project “Tập Thể” aims to recreate the stories associated with these buildings, create a “land of memories” for audiences to immerse themselves in and explore.

Besides telling stories, we hope that the project is also an opportunity for the public, particularly young people, to better understand the life behind the walls of the collective quarter. Therefore, they will slowly give more attention to a lifestyle, a culture that gradually disappears.

– Artwork 4: Inspired by the 3D Virtual Exhibition “Bao vat quoc gia” of the National Museum of History, “Kho bau quoc gia” (English name: “National Treasures”) is a project that by digitizing Vietnam’s treasures, encourages people who are passionate about cultural preservation, and who want to invest in the digital assets to invest in the Museum’s fund via purchasing digitized items. The project’s primary goal is to help the National Museum of History to operate independently without economic support from any private or Government organization so that the Museum can easily implement future projects and help the preservation of Vietnamese history to develop rapidly.

– Artwork 5: Project Mời is an event that bring the opportunity for people to experience the essence in Vietnamese cuisine as well as the sophisticated culture around the subject. Through two main topics: Combinations in Vietnamese cuisine & Dinning etiquette, the project put history culture in the modern setting with the aim to tribute the tradition beauty. From there, Mời hopes to raise awareness of the current generations about how they are forming Vietnamese culture in the present & the upcoming future.

– Artwork 6: ‘Chơi Cờ’ is an interactive event that aims to introduce the culture of Cờ Vỉa (playing chess on the streets) and raise awareness about the sustainability of positive street activities in Hanoi.

The project focuses on the valuable chess playing culture that represents a part of the city’s image. ‘Chơi Cờ’ event hopes to bring Cờ Vỉa culture closer to the youth, and to create a mutual space where everyone can experience interesting activities and gain more understanding of the contemporary cultures and their values to the city and its communities.

– Artwork 7: Referring to Hanoi, one must mention “Ho Guom”. A place with many historical and cultural values, a place associated with Hanoi people

Inspired by the legend that create the name of the lake, “Legend of Sword Return”, I want to recreate that story with the help of modern technology, to help us all imagine the famous story that has been passed down by word of mouth for generations.

In addition to the desire to re-create “Legend of Sword Return”. This is also an opportunity for us to introduce to the public, especially young people, a new and more interesting way to learn and approach history. Or further, calling for creativity from educational measures, contributing to making the history of the country more accessible and interesting to the younger generation.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.