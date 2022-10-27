Opera: Madama Butterfly

Sat 29 Oct 2022, 07:30 pm

Salon Văn hóa Cà phê thứ Bảy

Shop house 09 Park 1, Times City, 458 Minh Khai, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The Hanoi Opera Guild in cooperation with Cà phê thứ Bảy will screen a classic version of Madama Butterfly by the composer Giacomo Puccini.

Madama Butterfly (Madame Butterfly) is an opera in three acts (originally two acts) by Giacomo Puccini, with an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. The opera was not well-received at its premiere, whereupon Puccini re-wrote the composition and it was a great success thereafter. It has been a staple of the opera repertory since Puccini altered the original composition.

The story is set in Nagasaki in 1904. A U.S. Naval officer named Benjamin Franklin Pinkerton rents a house on a hill in Nagasaki, Japan, for him and his soon-to-be wife, “Butterfly”. She is a 15-year-old Japanese girl whom he is marrying for convenience. He intends to leave her once he finds a proper American wife. The story continues with Pinkerton departing to the USA and returning three years later to claim his son from Butterfly, of course ending in tragedy.

The opera will be screened in the original Italian with English subtitles.