Talk: Vietnam’s Cultural and Creative Industries Trends and Phenomena

Thurs 10 Nov 2022, 09 am – 03 pm

Complex 01

No. 29 Lane 31 Alley 167 Tay Son Street, Quang Trung Ward, Dong Da District, Hanoi

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The seminar focuses on identifying some of the prominent trends, issues and phenomena in the development of cultural and creative industries (CCIs) in Vietnam, in relation to the world, through the perspective of arts, cultural and creative practitioners and experts, as well as researchers and policy makers.

Host: Associate Professor Dr Phạm Quỳnh Phương – Head of Subject, Cultural and creative industries, Vietnam National University – School of Interdisciplinary Studies (VNU-SIS)

Moderator: Dr Lư Thị Thanh Lê – Lecturer, Cultural and creative industries, VNU-SIS

Speakers and presentations:

Session one:

1. Representative UNESCO Hanoi Office – Key issues and concerns of UNESCO on cultural and creative industries in the world and Vietnam (tentative)

2. Associate Professor Dr Nguyễn Văn Hiệu – Dean of School of Interdisciplinary Studies: The role of university in the CCIs, and CCIs education at Vietnam National University – School of Interdisciplinary Studies

3. Expert from Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies – Strategy and the enforcement of cultural industry development strategies in Vietnam, or Intellectual Property in the cultural and creative industries (tentative)

Session two:

4. Dr Nguyễn Thu Thủy – VNU-SIS lecturer: Diversifying innovative tourism products for better attraction.

5. Mr Nguyễn Trung Thành – Deputy Director of Trung tâm Tinh hoa Làng nghề Việt (Centre of the Quintessence of Vietnamese craft villages): Exploring the quintessence of traditional culture in the cultural and creative industries

6. Dr Đào Mạnh Đạt – VNU-SIS lecturer: Public art in Hanoi through alternative perspectives

7. Dr Phan Quang Anh – VNU-SIS lecturer: The video game industry, from entertainment to benefit

8. Mr Đinh Trần Tuấn Linh – Director of Content, UNIKON Vietnam: AI technology and digital content creation

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

