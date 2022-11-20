20th Century Music Concert Series: Concert No. 12

Fri 11 Nov 2022, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Ticket

From Goethe Institut:

Welcome back to the 20th Century Music Concert Series, organized by Maestoso, Inspirito School of Music and Goethe Institut Hanoi. CONCERT NO.12 is the opening concert in a series of programs celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Goethe-Institut in Vietnam.

“Zusammenfluss” – means interference and harmony. This is an accurate word to describe the 25-year journey of the Goethe-Institut since its establishment in Vietnam with the mission of promoting international cultural cooperation. True to its orientation, over the years the Goethe-Institut has always been a place to support and support all activities large and small in general and in particular. Most especially, artistic activities and concerts are always given special favors by the Goethe-Institut.

Present in this evening was a special collaboration with German pianist Moritz Ernst. He is an artist with an extremely diverse repertoire, especially in the field of contemporary music, he has performed and collaborated with many leading contemporary artists and composers such as Klaus Huber, Sandeep Bhagwati, Wolfgang Rihm, Michael Plezel…

A meaningful concert with great professional quality is sure to please any of the most demanding audiences. Join us at this special anniversary show.

The program has the participation of: Moritz Ernst (Piano), Trần Khánh Quang (Clarinet), Svetlana Golubovskaya (Viola), Vũ Công Tuấn (Piano) & Nguyễn Thị Bằng Linh (Piano)

*Ticket Price: 250.000 VND | Combo 3 tickets: 600.000 VND

