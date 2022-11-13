Opening: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 04 pm

Exhibition: 18 – 22 Nov 2022 10 am – 07 pm

Fine Art Exhibition House

16 Ngo Quyen Street, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Registration link

From the organizer:

Everything in this life carries a multitude of ideas that need to change the point of view, we can find in them new layers of meaning. ‘A Shift in Perspective’ is moving continuously, from position to observation method, thereby establishing a thread connecting the inner notion with the outside observation. We look at the tenuous ties that bind us to, and repel us from one’s ideas to another by the transformation itself.

‘A Shift in Perspective’ is a group exhibition, presenting 12 thesis projects, 12 points of view, 12 frames of reference by students majoring in Graphic Design at the London College for Design and Fashion (LCDF), Hanoi. Students look at this notion of a shift as a collective to reflect critically upon the fluctuating timeline of their own and see how they have grown from one point to another in design thinking and methods. Each work is a dialogue of each individual with himself about the changes in perspective.

The exhibition provides a point of entry to a now multicultural, Vietnamese audience to interact with ideas and novel frame of reference, to problems they may have faced multiple times yet not be able to find the right solution to.

Along with the exhibition, we will also organize Design Talks with the participation of Seniors in the Creative Industry.

Follow updates on event’s page.