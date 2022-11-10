ALL THAT MOJO at manzi – A Rooftop Blues Concert

Fri 18 Nov 2022, 08:30 pm

Rooftop on the 4th floor Manzi Exhibition Space

No. 2 ngõ Hàng Bún, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Manzi:

All That Mojo as a trio came together in Hanoi early this year with a shared love of the blues, gospel and country music. Beginning with reinterpretations and reimaginings of songs by artists such as Robert Johnson, Jimmy Reed, Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, to Tom Waits and Hank Williams, their expanding repertoire of original songs by Paul Zetter cover a range of moods, themes and musical styles. With guitarist David Payne’s rich and diverse musical background and experience plus vocalist Thanh Tu’s roots in classic opera, musical theatre, rock and French cabaret, All That Mojo brings a unique blend of influences and emotions to the stage.

Come and join us for an intimate concert on the Manzi 2 roof venue to enjoy All That Mojo close up as they tell stories in classic blues such as Robert Johnson’s “Come On In My Kitchen” and in Paul Zetter originals like “Counting Stars at Midnight”

Follow updates on event’s page.