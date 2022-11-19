Art for You 15th Edition

01 – 06 Dec 2022, 09:30 am – 08 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

From Manzi:

Dear Hanoi,

It feels a phenomenal achievement to have made it to the end of 2022, just 8 months ago Vietnam had still not opened up to travel and tourism and most of the country was still observing various forms of social distancing.

These past two years have seen a dramatic impact on the creative industries and here they are still not fully recovered from the after effects it has bought. Artists, and the spaces that house them – galleries, studios, community art spaces – have been adversely affected by even greater cuts in funding and financial support.

Over the past two years everyone has turned to the creative endeavours of artists to bring us joy and to make sense of life. Art moves people, it brings hope, curiosity and aspiration.

Art For You, the affordable art fair organised by Manzi Art Space and Work Room Four is back to Hanoi this December with its 15th edition. It is at this time more important than ever to consider how you can support your local artistic community by being a patron of the arts, no matter how small. We hope you consider what an impact buying art from local practitioners can have.

This special 15th Edition of our Art Fair returns to its original home at Manzi Art Space.

The fair was founded in 2014 with the ambition to remunerate artists for their work and support independent art spaces in Hanoi.

The art fair has grown into an anticipated art event trusted by artists and audience alike.

We will be showing over 200 artists showcasing over 400 pieces of Art in this fair.

The fair is a thoughtfully displayed and well curated selection of Vietnam’s most exciting talent and ensures that both seasoned and novice buyers of art find something extraordinary to take home.

Discover something beautiful and engaging and give it a home – many artworks will be repriced for those days ONLY to fit within the fair pricing range of $25 to $900

See you all there!

With love from Art For You team

Follow updates on event’s page.