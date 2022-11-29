Artist Talk with Avelina Crespo

Sat 03 Dec 2022, 03 pm – 05 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Ba Đình district, Hanoi

From the organizer:

In the talk, Avelina Crespo will share the process behind three bodies of work, “Fotos Gratis” (2002 – 2011), “Small Displacements” (2015), and the latest series “Diffractions” (2018-2021) currently on show at Matca Space for Photography. These works were developed in different places and their creative process emerged from very different strategies. This reflects her constant concern with context, negotiation, performance, staging and materiality when using the photographic medium.

About the photographer

Avelina Crespo is an Ecuadorian photographer with extensive international experience, having lived and practiced in Ecuador, France, Peru, Brazil, Chile, the United States, Canada, and Vietnam. She received her B.A. in History from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. where she studied photography at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design, and a Diploma in Art History from the University of British Columbia, Canada.

Her most recent exhibits took place at Carlos Caamaño Proyecto Fotográfico in Lima, Perú (2017), the MAVI Museum in Santiago de Chile (2012), the MAC in Niteroi, Brazil (2012), Back Gallery Project in Vancouver, Canada (2015), Red Ex Gallery in Quito, Ecuador (2002). Avelina has lived in Hanoi, Vietnam since 2018.

Follow updates on event’s page.