Connection Session Climate and the Environment

Wed 23 Nov 2022, 04 pm (VN time) | 09 am (UK time)

Registration link

From British Council:

The British Council invites UK and Vietnamese organisations and institutions in the Arts, Creative Industries, Education, and English Programme to join us at a connection session on the theme of Climate and the Environment. This event is an opportunity for meeting and connecting with like-mind partners, and sparkling ideas for future UK – Viet Nam partnerships and collaborations.

About UK/Viet Nam Season 2023

Marking 50 years of UK-Vietnamese diplomatic relations, and 30 years of the British Council’s presence in Viet Nam, the Season will ignite new collaborations that celebrate the best of UK-Vietnamese partnerships and strengthen the connections between the people of the UK and Viet Nam.

The Season will imagine our future by bringing together artists, universities, and civil society leaders. Find out more about how to be part of the UK/Viet Nam Season 2023 here

Event flow

04 pm – 04:30 pm (VN time) | 09 am – 09:30 pm (UK time):

– Introducing UK/Viet Nam Season 2023

– The British Council’s climate initiative: Creative Commissions

– Education & Art climate change project: Rivers of Life

– Art & Tech for climate and the environment: Invisible Flock

– UK – Viet Nam partnership for climate and the environment: D-Fuse and Nine Earths

04:30 pm – 05:30 pm (VN time) | 09:30 am – 10:30 am (UK time):

– UK and Vietnamese organisations and institutions making connection through introduction and discussion

– Wrap-up and sharing of contact details for further collaborations

Joining from the British Council:

– Vân Anh Hoàng, Head of Education, British Council Viet Nam

– Gấm Trần, Senior Programme Manager, Education, British Council Viet Nam

– Rosanna Lewis, Senior Programme Manager, Creative Commissions, British Council

– Thảo Nguyễn, Head of UK/Viet Nam Season 2023 Programme

– Hồng Phạm, Arts Manager, British Council Viet Nam

– Liên Tạ, Senior Programme Manager, English Programme, British Council Viet Nam

– Davide Gilmartin, Senior Academic Manager, English Programme, British Council Viet Nam