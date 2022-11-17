Connection Session: Shared Heritage

Thurs 01 Dec 2022, 04 pm (VN time) | 09 am (UK time)

Registration link

From British Council:

The British Council invites UK and Vietnamese organisations and institutions in the Arts, Creative Industries, Education, and English Programme to join us at a connection session on the theme of Shared Heritage. This event is an opportunity for meeting and connecting with like-mind partners, and sparkling ideas for future UK – Viet Nam partnerships and collaborations.

About UK/Viet Nam Season 2023

Marking 50 years of UK-Vietnamese diplomatic relations, and 30 years of the British Council’s presence in Viet Nam, the Season will ignite new collaborations that celebrate the best of UK-Vietnamese partnerships and strengthen the connections between the people of the UK and Viet Nam.

The Season will imagine our future by bringing together artists, universities, and civil society leaders. Find out more about how to be part of the UK/Viet Nam Season 2023 here

Event flow

04 pm – 04:30 pm (VN time) | 09 am – 09:30 pm (UK time):

– Introducing UK/Viet Nam Season 2023

– The British Council’s Cultural Heritage for Inclusive Growth Programme

– The University of Glasgow in partnership with Viet Nam Institute of Educational Sciences: Developing Teachers’ Capacities to teach English across modes, media and language boundaries with creative and arts-based resources

– Beautiful and Real: An Oral History of Cải Lương project with Vietnamese traditional opera artists and researchers from University of Chichester

04:30 pm – 05:30 pm (VN time) | 09:30 am – 10:30 am (UK time):

– UK and Vietnamese organisations and institutions making connection through introduction and discussion

– Wrap-up and sharing of contact details for further collaborations

Joining from the British Council:

– Donna McGowan, Director, British Council Viet Nam

– Vân Anh Hoàng, Head of Education, British Council Viet Nam

– Gấm Trần, Senior Programme Manager, Education, British Council Viet Nam

– Nikki Locke, Senior Programme Manager, Cultural Heritage, British Council

– Thảo Nguyễn, Head of UK/Viet Nam Season 2023 Programme

– Hồng Phạm, Arts Manager, British Council Viet Nam

– Liên Tạ, Senior Programme Manager, English Programmes, British Council Viet Nam