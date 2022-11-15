Creativity Challenge Talk: Officine Gặp & HUM on “Crafting a Sonic City”

Sun 20 Nov 2022, 01:30 pm – 02:30 pm

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The creative pair of Officine Gặp and HUM joined VFCD 2022 Creativity Challenge Playground aiming to develop their project Crafting a Sonic City. The project explores the role of noise and sound in city development, intangible heritage and identity creation. Crafting a Sonic City seeks to combine sonic data and urban research, bringing together sonic practitioners and city-makers to develop new approaches to urban design methodologies and use sound and noise as tools to understand transformative processes in society and places.

During the project, the team went on field trips recording sounds in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, conducted multiple interviews with communities, experts and artists, and worked hours in the studio.

The conversation will explore how our acoustic environment contributes to the human perception of a place, its identity and living environment as well as to social interactions and the process of building memories.

Officine Gặp and HUM Studios will also share insights into how the project came about (zine and sound exhibition) and how city-makers can benefit from sound practices.

On Sunday, November 20, the pair will join an in-person conversation open to the public. If you are curious and want to know what’s so interesting about their process, click Going now!

* Language: English

About Officine Gặp

Year of foundation: 2021

Fields of operation: Design, Creativity and Urban Development, Art for Community, Public Art.

Yuri Fassi – a consultant for cultural institutions both in Milan and London, and Afra Rebuscini – architect and art curator in London and Ho Chi Minh City founded Officine Gặp in 2021, with the aim to create an interdisciplinary and research-led studio dedicated to working with cultural institutions, policy-makers, architects, artists, and city planners to develop and improve the cultural framework of Southeast Asian cities. Officine Gặp works at the intersection of art, architecture, economics, and social sciences supported by a broader understanding of the economic, cultural, and social context.

For Yuri Frassi, at the core of his practice and research interests lie the conciliation and encounter between three figures: artists, curators and managers in cultural and heritage management.

Afra Rebuscini’s main area of interest lies at the intersection of art, architecture, urban studies and how culture and art can shape urban life in cities, as well as how city-makers and art practitioners can collaborate to improve the cultural and social life of cities.

About Hanoi Underground Movement (HUM)

Year of foundation: 2017

Fields of operation: Music, Creative Education and Training

HUM is an international organisation based in Hanoi, working on the development of the underground music scene in the city as well as Asia, with great potential due to its multicultural and diverse origins. HUM gathers a large number of Vietnamese and international artists.

Marco Yanes, an Italian producer and DJ with 20 years of experience in the music industry, founded HUM in 2017. He moved to Vietnam with the dream of creating his own space to support and enhance the local music scene by creating a community of young Vietnamese music enthusiasts at HUM. HUM supports personal projects and helps anyone to fully realise his/her musical ideas and express himself/herself by offering free practice during open deck events or through free recordings.

Joining Marco Yanes is Đặng Liên, a Vietnamese DJ who works both in the fashion and underground music industry; she is the owner of Dalient and DJ at HUM.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.