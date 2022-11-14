Exhibition “Path 25+”

12 Nov – 03 Dec 2022, 10 am – 07 pm

Hanoi Studio Gallery

23-25 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Three friends – together since the days at Saigon art school, No. 5 Phan Dang Luu. Together they held their first exhibition in 1997. It has been 25 years. A long, long way. Each person has traveled down their own roads of passion and creativity. They gradually matured, stayed persistent with their own practice, and then slowly made their marks on Vietnamese art over the past two decades. Silent footsteps, happy journeys, sad songs, excitement, and anxiety. Then, on these last days of Autumn 2022, the three friends meet again in the same stream, with their latest collections of works.

Follow updates on event’s page.