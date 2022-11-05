Film Screening and Discussion: “Ngủ sâu mơ say”

Mon 07 Nov 2022, 07:30 pm – 09:30 pm

Thurs 10 Nov 2022, 03 pm – 05 pm

BHD Star

Floor 8 Vincom Phạm Ngọc Thạch, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

“Ngủ sâu mơ say” (the name of the event is inspired by musician Ha Thuy Hang’s work title) is a film screening in parallel with the exhibition “một câu đựng trời trong cơi đựng trầu”. The screening features the works below:

”Xin hãy nhìn em” – Nguyễn Duy Anh (2022)

To find the inspiration for a new role as well as to please her husband, Hương – the author of the movie has applied to work as a telemarketing employee for a sleeping pill company. Ironically, on the first day of work, Huong was unfairly slapped by her colleague Nhài. The slap is like the clap on the movie set, leaving a resounding echo in Huong as well as a rhythm for a series of dramatic changes that happen continuously throughout her day.

”Phăn đí” – Hà Thuý Hằng (2022)

“Non đặc phăn đí” roughly translates as looking forward to a deep sleep and beautiful dream. The story is about a girl who returns to her hometown to find her burial place. She keeps walking and realizes she doesn’t belong to any place. She struggles with sorrow until “the sorrow goes through the eye of a needle then gets out into the vast universe…”

”August letters” – Xuân Hạ & Mai Huyền Chi (2021)

Video correspondence between two female friends/artists, contemplating on life and death, as they explore their own family histories and stories.

Follow updates on event’s page.