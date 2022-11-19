Final Concert Hanoi Brass Week 2022

Sun 27 Nov 2022, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Registration link

From Goethe Institut:

Think of some of your favorite movies, and the way their music, usually in very few notes, defines entire storylines and characters. The mystery and magic of Harry Potter, the courage of Indiana Jones, the menace of Darth Vader, and countless other examples – all these depicted in tiny but memorable musical themes.

What we today take for granted in movie scores have their origins in classical music, and one great German composer in particular – Richard Wagner. This musical giant of the 19th century wrote epic operas depicting mythology, adventure, and action – call them the blockbusters of their time if you will.

Wagner revolutionized music for the stage, replacing simplistic accompaniments with majestic, lush orchestral scores, with memorable themes called “leitmotifs” for each character on stage. Gone are the silly plotlines merely serving as an excuse for singers to show their technique; the stories Wagner tells are more tragic, more human, more philosophical. The music inspires awe and devotion within its lovers; and opera shows in Bayreuth, the site of the yearly Wagner festival, remain some of classical music’s hottest selling tickets.

And yet for Vietnamese audiences, Wagner remains largely unknown, and maybe intimidating. Wagner’s huge orchestral forces and very long musical structures are perhaps not the easiest to reproduce. This year with Brass Week 2022, we at Hanoi Brass Community wish to bring Wagner closer to our dear public, giving them a taste of the wonder that is the Wagnerian experience. From his memorable themes for brass instruments, to romantic opera arias and rousing choruses, you will see that Wagner is not that challenging after all.

Programme:

– Meistersinger Vorspiel (Brass ensemble)

– Lohengrin Bridal march (choir)

– Elsa procession(brass ensemble)

– Hollander Sailor Chorus (choir)

– Senta Ballad (soprano, choir)

– Walküre Vorspiel from 2 act(Brass ensemble)

– Lohengrin Gathering of soldiers(Brass ensemble)

– In fernem Land (tenor solo)

– Gotterdammerung Siegfried Funeral March (Brass ensemble)

– Tannhauser Dich teure Halle (soprano)

– Pilgrim Chorus

(Chorus, Brass Ensemble)

* Ticket Price: VIP 500.000, Standard: 300.000

Follow updates on event’s page.