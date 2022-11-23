Time to receive entries: 18 Nov 2022 – 30 Jan 2023

Link to submit entries

From Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2022:

Hanoi Rethink Youth Creative Photography Contest welcomes unique discoveries from the community of young photographers, professional and amateur photography artists between the ages of 15 and 32, expressed through pictures of Hanoi. Entries in the two categories Youth Photography and Youth Creative Photography can freely express author’s creative perspectives, new discoveries and personal feelings about culture and people in Hanoi: inclusive, diverse and genuine.

Contestants:

Individuals who love photography, whether professional or non-professional, are between the ages of 14 and 32, regardless of gender, occupation, location where they live and work, financial condition, etc.

Rules:

Authors submit their works via the following link

Each author is allowed to register for an unlimited number of works. For each entry, the author is allowed to register for one of the two following categories.

– Youth Photography contest: photos showing a creative perspective of Hanoi city.

– Youth Creative Photography Contest: works that explore the possibilities of photography art through manipulation, editing, and combining images. Works can use any technique, technology,… to be creative.

– All authors, after submitting their works, are encouraged to participate in the Favorites Prize, including 2 rounds: the Voting Round on the candidate’s Facebook profile and the Voting Round on the UNESCO in Vietnam official fanpage.

Click here for detailed contest rules

Timeline:

The contest takes place within 02 months from 18 Nov 2022 to 20 Feb 2023 with important milestones as follows:

– 18 Nov 2022 – 30 Jan 2023: Receive entries for the competition

– 16 Feb 2023 – 12 Feb 2023: Online voting round

– 13 Feb 2023 – 20 Feb 2023: Result announcement

Prize:

Total cash value of 50 million Vietnam dong, including:

– 02 First Prizes: VND 10,000,000/prize, Certificate and Gift Set of Hanoi Rethink

– 04 Second prizes: VND 5,000,000/prize, Certificate and Gift Set of Hanoi Rethink

– 01 prize “Best Story” worth 5,000,000 VND, Certificate and Gift Set of Hanoi Rethink

– 01 Favorite prize worths VND 5,000,000, Certificate and Gift Set of Hanoi Rethink.

– 32 outstanding works displayed in the exhibition held after the competition.

The contest is within the framework of the “Hanoi Rethink” project, organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) with the companionship of the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, sponsored by SOVICO consortium.

Follow updates on event’s page.