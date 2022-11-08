here/there Showcase

Thurs 10 Nov 2022, 10 am – 12 pm

Thông tin từ Tuần lễ Thiết kế Việt Nam 2021:

This event will provide a showcase of the work of four emerging designers in Vietnam: Luu Nhu Ngoc, Pham Pham Hoang Linh, Dam Nha Han, Tom Trandt Minh Dạo, who have participated in đây/đó (here/there), a year-long craft and design collaboration between Vietnamese and Australian designers, artists and creative craft practitioners.

Hosted by Dr. Rimi Khan (National University of Singapore), the online session will include each of the designers talking about their work, 4 short videos profiling their work, Exibition website sharing and a Q&A with the designers, mentor Vu Thao from Kilomet109 and Claire Driscoll from Work Room Four.

*Language: English and Vietnamese

Background of Dự án “đây/đó (here/there)”:

The project promotes contemporary design practice while sustaining traditional forms of art and craft practice in the wake of rapid development and global challenges in Vietnam and Australia. đây/đó (here/there) opens up opportunities for cultural, economic and knowledge exchange between makers and designers from the two countries over a year-long period to present new art, craft and design. Four emerging craft and design artists from Vietnam have been mentored by Vietnamese and Australian mentors to develop their designs for international audiences and markets. Outcomes are going to be presented as part of Vietnam Design Week 2022 and the Vietnam Festival of Creativity and Design (VFCD) 2022.

The project is a continuation of Skilled Hands, Shared Culture, a cross-cultural exhibition hosted by RMIT Gallery in partnership with VICAS and Vietcraft in 2020 that featured the work of 10 Australian and 10 Vietnamese artists, designers and craftspeople whose work explores the links between art-making and community.

đây/đó (here/there) was officially launched as part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity and Design – VFCD 2021 with a collaboration workshop between Phạm Phan Hoang Linh from Linht Handicraft (Vietnam) and The Social Studio (Australia), with mentorship from Thảo Vũ from Kilomet109. The project is supported by the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, CAST (Contemporary Art and Social Transformation research group), RMIT Culture, RMIT University Vietnam, Vietcraft, Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Art Studies (VICAS) and Vietnam Design Group.

