Jakob Dance

Wed 30 Nov 2022, 08 pm

Drama Theater 5B

No. 5B Võ Văn Tần, Ward 6, District 3, HCMC

Registration link (80 tickets)

From the organizer:

From far flung Norway to Vietnam, the dance troupe “Jakob” including choreographer/dancer Tony Tran, dancer Knut Vikström Precht, lighting designer Tobias Leira will be performing for one night only in Ho Chi Minh City.

Price and conditions:

Encounter: 200.000vnd/ticket

– For registration and money transfer during the time from 25.11 – 29.11.2022

– Buy 7 tickets -> 170k / ticket

Tangle: 350.000vnd/ticket

– For registration and money transfer on 30.11.2022, before 01:30 pm

Intimacy: 400.000vnd/ticket

– Ticket at door

Note:

– The differences between the tickets are the registration and transfer time only. The earlier you sign up, the cheaper the ticket will be.

– The seats in the “Jakob” room are not numbered, the audiences would choose their own seats according to the instructions of the organizers.

About Jakob

“Intimacy does not have to depend on sexuality, gender or love” (Jonas Øren on “Jakob”). This quote sums up Tony Tran’s starting point of Jakob (2019)’s creative journey, a duet performance displaying an intimate encounter between two men in a room, looking at each other. Everything begins with ways of looking. A look holds in it the power to reveal and expose two bodies in motion. A look that speaks a thousand words.

“Through a movement dialogue between two male dancers, succinct and evocative, Norwegian-Vietnamese choreographer Tony Tran questions the interrelationships between individuals and those around them: how do we en-counter each other?” (excerpt from Doan Thanh Toan’s unreleased writing)

This dance piece is a continuation of Tony Tran’s ongoing choreographic research on masculine identities and its construction.

