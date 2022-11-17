JAKOB WORKSHOP HANOI | Dance and Gravity – by Knut Vikström Precht

Wed 23 Nov 2022, 07 pm – 10 pm

Kinergie Studio

Floor 7, No. 101A Nguyễn Khuyến, Văn Miếu, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Jacob Tour and Kinergie Studio Hà Nội are happy to present “Dance and Gravity” Workshop, a special dance training with Knut Vikström Precht, co-creator and performer of “Jakob” dance performance.

– The workshop is not for the participants under the age of 16

– Capacity: 20 participants

– Interpreter is provided

– Participant eligibility: Due to the workshop’s special topic, prioritized participants are experienced movers, in dance, circus or similar (both semi professional or professional)

– There’s no workshop FEE! However, to make sure that you will be attending the workshop once you register as well as to share little support to the hosting venue, the interpreter and to the on-going long tour, please donate 150k in advance to keep your slot.

Workshop Introdution

In this training, we will work on exploring our bodies’ articulation in space, using movements from walking, falling and running as our starting points. We will practice navigating the constant pull of gravity, as an endless source of movement and momentum, surfing through our mechanical conditions. This will force us to interact, to let go of control, and regain it. We will explore floorwork techniques, jumps and in between. As another element I will bring attention to our anatomical articulations, as a tool for physical awareness, coordination and efficiency. We will then blend these parts, connecting to music, in order to expand the potentials of physical freedom, joy and expression in our dance improvisations.

About the instructor: Knut Vikstrøm Precht

Knut Vikstrøm Precht (1985) is a dancer and performer currently based in Berlin. Born, raised and educated in Sweden, he has worked and performed all over Europe and toured on four continents. After completing his studies at the University of Dance and Circus(DOCH/UniArts) in Stockholm in 2013, he has been involved in contexts of street performance, dance films, theatre productions and performance art alongside his main focus on contemporary dance performance. He joined Ultima Vez – Wim Vandekeybus 2015 – 2018 for the rehearsal and tour of In Spite of Wishing and Wanting – Revival, and has co-created and performed works of numerous other directors and choreographers such as Linda Kapetanea & Jozef Frucek/RootLessRoot (GR/SK), Luke Murphy(IRL), Per Sundberg/Dansinitiativet (SWE) and Carl Olof Berg (SWE). He has been teaching internationally since 2019, mainly together with Lito Anastasopoulou, but also solo. This allows him to further explore and share his sincere joy and interest in movement, interaction, expression and communication.

This workshop belongs to a series of events of the “JAKOB” TOUR in Vietnam which is partly supported by The Performing Arts Hub Norway, Arts Council Norway and co-organized by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi, MORUA and H2Q Art within the framework of celebrations events marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Norway and Vietnam (1971 – 2021). The dance performance “Jakob”, choreographed by Tony Tran, will be presented to Vietnamese audiences for the first time for two nights only in Hanoi (25.11.2022) and Ho Chi Minh City (30.11.2022).

Follow updates on event’s page.