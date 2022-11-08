Light Painting Workshop with Artist Oscar Lebeck

19:00 – 21:00, Tues 15 Nov 2022, 07 pm – 09 pm

Noirfoto

199bis Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, HCMC

Registration link

From Goethe Institut:

Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery is collaborating with Goethe Institute HCMC to organize a workshop on Light Painting at the garden and studio space of Noirfoto, and the surrounding area.

Whoever is confronted with the art of Light Painting hovers between cluelessness and fascination. A dynamic built up through purposeful body movements is then lost in the unknown, in a space that never reveals itself. Under the guidance of artist Oscar Lebeck from Germany, together we peer through the veil to discover the fantastic potential of Light painting in photography.

Light Painting is a photographic technique where one moves a hand-held light source during long exposure to illuminate a subject, directs a point of light directly at the camera, or moves the camera during the exposure. The focus of the workshop is on artistic works in semi-public space. In addition, we will examine different examples of light painting in art history closely.

In the workshop practical part, under the artist’s instruction, we will create specific artistic interventions in incidental architectural details and niches. With experimental lightness, we will test together architectural structures in urban space and explore forms of movement with light. This workshop is dedicated to various backdrops and situations that become the setting for targeted physical action.

In the theoretical part of the workshop, we will use selected examples from art history to examine the gesture of light painting in different ways. Under the aspect of site-specificity and the relationship between figure and site, example works from the field of experimental photography will be discussed.

*The workshop will be conducted in both English.

Number of participants: Max. 12

Please bring along to the workshop:

– Photographic devices (camera, smartphone…)

– Tripod (optional)

– Hand-held light source (optional)

– Comfortable clothes and shoes

About the artist:

Oscar Lebeck was born in Hamburg in 1993 and studied at the Academy of Visual Arts Leipzig and the Glasgow School of Art. His work is concerned with the representation and visualization of traces of history; for example, he reconstructed the cult spaces of ancient temple sites for his most recent solo exhibition at the Museum der bildenden Künste Leipzig. With his work, he investigates the perception of places steeped in history and stimulates thought about the versatility of the representation of structural relics.

Follow updates on event’s page.