MAP 2022 – Artist’s Talk 02 | What do I Say When I Talk about The War

Sat 05 Nov 2022, 03 pm – 05 pm

ZOOM

Á Space

59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội.

Registration link

From the organizer:

This is the public program of MAP aiming to engage the arts/ artists to local audience and community. You will listen to the share of artists to introduce their artistic practices, projects, exhibitions and specific concepts/ ideas to work under the theme of ‘WAR’ this year. Then it will be the open discussion and Q&A section led by the moderator.

The 2nd Artist talk of MAP 2022 will be hosted, with the presentations of artists Bae Byung Wook (Korea) and the duo artist Jo Ngo & Lê Minh Châu (Vietnam), moderated by curator Phuong Phan (Vietnam).

Language: English – Vietnamese.

Maximum number of participants: 30 people (Á Space), 100 people (ZOOM)

A part of Month of Arts Practice – MAP 2022

About artist:

Bae Byung Wook:

Bae Byung Wook was born in Seoul in 1981.

He is a visual artist, curator and interpreter. He started his career in the contemporary art scene as a curator. His theme of curatorial projects mainly is extended from social change to minorities. As genre or form of expression, his curatorial researches focus on time-based arts and performance/multidisciplinary arts. For the subjects, he has developed the program ‘Conceptual Yeonnam’ and ‘Curator Salon’ at ACS (Curatorial research office, Seoul, the founder: Pil Joo Jung) as co-curator and president (since 2021). His latest curatorial project included the exhibition [When We Are Women Artists] (Onsu-Gonggan, Seoul, 2021. 9), which introduced 5 Korean Women artists with the support from the Seoul Fund for Gender Equality. He also had several freelanced careers of arts management mainly from the government sector.

As a visual artist, his methods include painting, installation, and performance. His main topic of artistic creations is memory. Based on interview and research, he usually expresses the conflict between collective memories and individual memories of local residents in social changes, like macro revitalization of towns, depopulation of rural villages, touristification and etc. His works were exhibited in many different circumstances from an exhibition space to an exterior roof. He was invited to the first international residency program of Tenri city, Nara province, Japan in 2018. He stayed for Two and half months in Tenri city and conducted various activities including interviews, researches and workshops with local residents. He was also invited to the alternative art-fair, ‘Supermarket Art Fair’, Stockholm, Sweden in 2019 as artist and curator of ACS. His latest exhibition was his solo exhibition “wind is blowing, dancing is slowing’, which presented paintings, at ACS(Seoul), 2021.

Jo Ngô:

Jo or Ngô Kỳ Duyên is a Saigonese multi-disciplinary artist whose work is associated with moving images, virtual reality, augmented reality, new media art and recently sound art. She aims to reach more audiences in a stronger and appealing narrative form with high-tech support and advocate for the creative community to go beyond the traditional mediums. Her main focus is healing art, meditation, and spreading positive energy for a safe mental outlet which is even more crucial than ever after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lê Minh Châu:

Chaulichi aka Knot-Dot is a music performer and visual artist based in Saigon, Viet Nam. A thirsty-face day by day. Chau’s work imagines new perspectives through the merging of sight and sound. She is experimenting with interactions in the pure world natural or digital through performance art, experimental music, and video.

About moderator:

Phương Phan:

Phuong Phan (she/her) is a researcher and curator who grew up between Hanoi and Berlin. Her research-based projects focus on historical entanglements of the Cold War in Germany and Southeast Asia, as well as on the aftermaths of socialism in Vietnam.

Phuong studied art history in a global context and Southeast Asian studies in Germany. She worked as a curatorial assistant at Kunsthalle Münster and a research assistant to the director of Gropius Bau in Berlin. Phuong is currently working on her PhD in social anthropology which focuses on the social life of propaganda posters in Vietnam, and she is editor at large of the upcoming web dossier “Vietnam in Motion”, funded by the Heinrich Böll Foundation in Southeast Asia.

The Talk is part of Month of Arts Practice, abbreviated as MAP – the annual art project of Heritage Space since 2015. Each year, MAP sets out a specific theme, inviting the participation of internationally acclaimed artists and curators to come to Hanoi (Vietnam) to practice and exchange with talented young Vietnamese artists.

MAP 2022 has the theme “WAR” – a response to the wars from the past to present time by different perspectives and minor histories. There are 10 artists from Germany, Japan, Korea and Vietnam participating in this project. MAP 2022 includes 2-month residency and exchange (October – November 2022), followed by an exhibition at the end of November 2022.

