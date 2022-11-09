MAP 2022 – Artist’s Talk 03 | What do I Say When I Talk about The War

Sat 12 Nov 2022, 03 pm – 05 pm

ZOOM

Japan Foundation Center in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Tran Hung Dao, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi

From the organizer:

There are various ways to understand an artwork and there is always one: to discuss directly with its creator. We hope and try to create a connection between the Artist – their Work – the Public in art and through art. You will listen to the share of artists to introduce their artistic practices, projects, exhibitions, and specific concepts/ ideas to work under the theme of ‘WAR’ this year. Then it will be the open discussion and Q&A section led by the moderator.

The 3rd Artist’s talk of MAP 2022 will be hosted, with the presentations of artists Miho Shimizu (Japan) and Lim Sodam (Korea), moderated by curator Haruka Iharada (Japan).

Language: English – Vietnamese.

Maximum number of participants: 40 people (Japan Foundation Center in Vietnam), 100 people (ZOOM)

A part of Month of Arts Practice – MAP 2022

About artist:

Miho Shimizu

Miho Shimizu is an artist based in Tokyo. For some years, she has been expanding her means of expression through the use of textiles; pieces that float in the space between costumes, and props for actors, dancers, and musicians.

In 2020 she presented xhe (online), an interactive digital performance in collaboration with a dancer/choreographer Daniek Kok. This durational performance was a choreographic bricolage of different forms – installation art, dance, music, film – bringing different artists and audiences together in search of an elusive figure.

For BLUE Project, as part of MAP 2020, a residency program of Heritage Space in Hanoi, she collaborated with a local kite artisan to make traditional Vietnamese-style kites, in reflection on the gaze during the pandemic.

In 2021, she took part in a residency program at Kinosaki International Arts Center where she conducted research as an extension of her radio program Before You Dream, which culminated as a bus tour organized on a bus she designed. In recent years, she has worked on scenography and costumes for various productions such as for a band Mountain/Full Edition, which performed at Counterflows Festival in Glasgow, a hybrid theater piece フレ フレ Ostrich!! Hayupang Die-Bow-Ken! among others. Early this year, she organized an exhibition Tokuko Shimizu: Textile Posters in HAGI ART, Tokyo, exhibiting a collection of textile pieces she commissioned from her mother over a course of about ten years, from the period when she was based in Europe. Her works can also be found under the name Danger Museum.

Lim Sodam:

Lim Sodam (b.1985, Korea) is a visual artist. She lives and works based in Seoul. She studied painting at Kookmin University in Seoul, Korea, and started her career as a painter from 2009. She is interested in finding ways to express the subjective memories which are fragile and multisensual. Her main materials are painting and ceramic.

About moderator:

Haruka Iharada

Born in 1991 in Okinawa, Japan. Doctoral student in the Graduate School of Global Arts, Tokyo University of the Arts and a Research Fellow of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (DC1). Her research focuses on art and cultural activism in Southea st Asia, and she conducts practical research on the art movement in Asia, including Okinawa. She is also active as a curator, coordinating the creation of art, video, film, and other artworks for the same topics.

Major projects include: planning and production of the documentary film “CONSTELLATION” (directed by Keijiro Nakamori) (2016); curation of “HOTEL ASIA Unidentified Landscape 2018″ (Okinawa, Fukuoka, Chongqing, China, etc., 2019), “Portraits of Ryukyu; Turnover from the models to artists.” (Okinawa Prefectural Museum & Art Museum, 2021); curation of “Masking/Unmasking Death” (Chinretsukan Gallery, The University Art Museum, Tokyo University of the Arts, 2022) and others.

The Talk is part of Month of Arts Practice, abbreviated as MAP – the annual art project of Heritage Space since 2015. Each year, MAP sets out a specific theme, inviting the participation of internationally acclaimed artists and curators to come to Hanoi (Vietnam) to practice and exchange with talented young Vietnamese artists.

MAP 2022 has the theme “WAR” – a response to the wars from the past to present time by different perspectives and minor histories. There are 10 artists from Germany, Japan, Korea and Vietnam participating in this project. MAP 2022 includes 2-month residency and exchange (October – November 2022), followed by an exhibition at the end of November 2022.

