MAP 2022 – Exhibition: “Waiting Room”

Opening: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 10 am – 12 pm

Exhibition: Tues – Sun 27 Nov – 11 Dec 2022, 10 am – 06 pm

Weird House

Nguyễn Mạnh Đức’s studio

Hamlet 2 Bat Trang village, Gia Lam, Hanoi.

(The organizer will arrange shuttle bus for guests on the Opening Day, please do register before 12:00PM Saturday, November 26th))

From the organizer:

Waiting Room is the final showcase of Month of Arts practice MAP 2022. The exhibition forms part of Month of Arts Practice, abbreviated as MAP, is an annual art project of Heritage Space since 2015.

Month of Arts Practice 2022 (MAP) – the 8th season of MAP continues with the WAR theme. Through discussion and art practice during their residency in Vietnam from October to December, artists together reflect, exchange, and present their premonitions about the wars from the past to present time by different perspectives and minor histories, about unknown entanglements, unnamed truths, and uncertain future in a volatile world. The work results will be presented to the public through the final exhibition – WAITING ROOM, at “Weird House” in Bat Trang village, Hanoi.

There are 10 artists from Germany, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam participating in this project and presenting their works in the exhibition: Oscar Lebeck, Miho Shimizu, Bae Byung Wook, Ryusuke Ito, Sodam Lim, Nguyễn Minh Hoàng, Mi Fa (Lê Vũ Anh Nhi), Jo Ngô (Ngô Kỳ Duyên) & Lê Minh Châu, and Lê Tú Anh. The project also has contributions and mentoring through lectures and exchanges from experts: guest curator Haruka Iharada (居原田遥), Dr. Pamela Nguyen Corey, guest curator Gahee Park, Prof. Dr. Nora Annesley Taylor, guest curator Phương Phan, guest curator Vân Đỗ, guest curator Lee Hangjun, and guest artist Lê Nguyễn Duy Phương.

Month of Arts Practice 2022 is organized by Heritage Space with the generous support of Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, Korea Foundation, the Goethe-Institut, the Center of Vietnamese Craft Village and artist Nguyễn Mạnh Đức, and other private donors. The project is implemented in close partnership with the Vietnam Institutes for Cultural and Art Studies (VICAS), Á Space, Matca Space for Photography, APD Center for Art Patronage and Development, Nha San Collective, TÁCH Space, A sông, Ba-Bau Air, Hanoi Grapevine, Artplas, Cổ Động, and Art Republik Vietnam.

