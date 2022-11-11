MAP’s Lecture 04 – Truthful Acts and Historical Fictions: Artists Re-Historicizations of the War in Vietnam

TRUTHFUL ACTS AND HISTORICAL FICTIONS: ARTISTS RE-HISTORICIZATIONS OF THE WAR IN VIETNAM

Tues 15 Nov 2022, 03 pm – 05 pm

ZOOM | Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organzier:

Lecture of Dr. Nora Annesley Taylor – Alsdorf Professor of South and Southeast Asian Art Department of Art History, Theory and Criticism, School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

This talk discusses the work of four contemporary Vietnamese artists, the Propeller Group, An-My Lê, Danh Võ, and Đinh Q. Lê, who make references to the American war in ironic or oblique ways. Through film, photographic reenactments, and the use of historical objects, these artists blur the boundaries between truth and fiction, thus playing on the representation of the war in media and the popular imagination. These artists also play on the concepts of memory and memorialization and the often ambiguous and paradoxical ways in which war is both remembered and forgotten.

*Language: English

Maximum number of participants: 40 people (Matca), 100 people (ZOOM)

A part of Month of Arts Practice – MAP 2022

About guest speaker Nora A. Taylor

Nora A. Taylor is Professor of South and Southeast Asian Art History at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She received her PhD in Southeast Asian Art History from Cornell University, specializing in Vietnamese art. Her book, Painters in Hanoi: An Ethnography of Vietnamese Art, published by University of Hawaii Press in 2004 and reprinted by NUS Press in 2009, is based on her dissertation research conducted in Hanoi, Vietnam, between 1992 and 1996. She is also the editor of Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian Art, an anthology, as well as numerous articles on modern and contemporary Vietnamese and Southeast Asian artists. She is currently collaborating with Pamela N. Corey and Đỗ Tường Linh on a Vietnamese Contemporary Art reader to be published by the Nguyễn Art Foundation in 2023.

The lecture is part of Month of Arts Practice, abbreviated as MAP – the annual art project of Heritage Space since 2015. Each year, MAP sets out a specific theme, inviting the participation of internationally acclaimed artists and curators to come to Hanoi (Vietnam) to practice and exchange with talented young Vietnamese artists.

MAP 2022 has the theme “WAR” – a response to the wars from the past to present time by different perspectives and minor histories. There are 10 artists from Germany, Japan, Korea and Vietnam participating in this project. MAP 2022 includes 2-month residency and exchange (October – November 2022), followed by an exhibition at the end of November 2022.

Follow updates on event’s page.