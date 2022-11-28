08:00 – 21:00, 25 Nov – 01 Dec 2022

Ha Noi Informations & Exhibition Center

93 Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

From November 25 to December 1, 2022, Hanoia organizes the exhibition “New Look New Laque” or “A new beauty of lacquer” in collaboration with Gilles Jonemann, who is known as one of the designers who pioneered the Hermes’ “Petit H” project.

24 meticulously crafted lacquer vases, trays and bowls using traditional craft techniques used by Hanoia have now been transformed into 24 impressive works of contemporary art bearing Gilles Jones’ signature.

