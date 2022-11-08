Online Exhibition Lộn Xộn Như…

10 – 24 Nov 2022

Gather Town

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Lộn Xộn Project officially returns to Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 with the exhibition titled Lộn Xộn Như… (lit. Messy As…)

In this year’s exhibition, Lộn Xộn called for new artists in the field and experienced independent artists in the Mekong Delta and other regions to together “open up” new perspective on the term Lộn Xộn (Messy).

On the online platform of Gather Town, Lộn Xộn will present 16 illustration, design and installation project on the “messy” aspects of life. In addition, participants will get to enjoy several interactive games aout the Mekong Delta floating markets, or a short movie about the “messiness” in the mind of those who are searching for happiness. This year, the projects will be even more Lộn Xộn as they portray the questions in the mind and the diversity in the culture and biology of the Mekong Delta region.

Event programme:

– 06:30 pm, Thurs 10 Nov 2022: Exhibition opening on Gather Town: bit.ly/LONXON2-EXPO

– Sat – Thurs 12 – 17 Nov: Scavenger Hunt on virtual space of Gather

– 08 pm Mon 21 Nov 2022: “Giáp Mặt” – Panel and talk with Insomaniaction Collective about the project Song Hỷ Hợp Bích – Đám Cưới Miền Tây

– Thurs 24 Nov 2022: Exhibition closing

About Lộn Xộn

Lộn Xộn is the very first independent art and design exhibition project in Can Tho. Functioning as both a design studio and a community organiser, Lộn Xộn aims to build a new artistic collective for young creatives and ultimately nurture an experimental art community in Can Tho and the Mekong Delta.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.