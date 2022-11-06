Opening Ceremony of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 in HCMC

Fri 18 Nov 2022, 06:30 pm – 09 pm

Livestream on the fanpage of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

After one bustling week in Hanoi, Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 officially opens in HCMC with a series of amazing and quality exhibitions, seminars, talks and more.

On the evening of 18.11, you are cordially invited to join the VFCD 2022 Opening night in Ho Chi Minh City through the livestream. Don’t forget to turn on the notification by clicking “Like” on the fanpage.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 (VFCD 2022) initiated by RMIT University Vietnam creates an open, timely and interactive platform for creative individuals and organisations to engage with thousands of audiences online and offline. Many events don’t require entrance fees.

Under the theme CHANGE: CREATIVITY CHALLENGE, VFCD 2022’s programme includes cultural exploration tours, talks/seminars, workshops, exhibitions, and various online activities discussing visions, trends, cultural identity and future opportunities for creative industries in Vietnam. In particular, VFCD this year opens up an unprecedented opportunity for cross-disciplinary collaboration, the Creativity Challenge Playground.

By organising a series of creative activities that are open to all, Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is a catalyst event to support the strategic objectives within the National Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries in Vietnam, including establishing a strong connection between cultural development and the socio-economic development of the country. At the same time, the Festival supports the foundation of a “creative belt” across the country through the eventual expansion of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in Viet Nam.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 continues on the success of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design in 2019, 2020, 2021. The event created a significant impact on the media, driven collaboration, partnerships and projects among organisations and individuals in the cultural-creative sector in Vietnam.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.