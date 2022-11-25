Saigon Experimental Film IV

Sun 27 Nov 2022, 06 pm – 09:30 pm

76 Ngọc Lâm, Long Biên, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Saigon Experimental Film Festival IV (SEFF IV) is back for a new screening night after 2 years of quiet. Following 650 international film submissions, we have selected 22 standout short films all experimental in aesthetic, montage, topic or narration and we are now ready to share them with you.

Remarkably, this year’s edition of Saigon Experimental is traveling to different cities and will be hosted at various venues across Vietnam. Stay tuned for more information from the organizers of SEFF IV!

In Hanoi, Á Space is pleased to be the host of the screening program in a special venue that will be revealed soon. In addition to the screening program of 22 selected films, we will also present a special satellite program in response to SEFF IV titled ‘My mama told me I’m experimental’

Programme:

Part I.

1. Love Machine

2. A wind grazes your door

3. Heimat

4. Grimoire 9

5. Marija + Toma

6. Under the White Mask (in-person event only)

7. Roach Dinner

8. Dots

9. Fantastic Fruits

10. Blooming

11. Behind those Walls

[30’ Interlude]

Part II.

12. CREATOR

13. I’LL BE BACK!

14. Noon in the cemetery

15. Keratin

16. Passage

17. Aralkum (in-person event only)

18. Boom, Boom, Bass

19. Love, Dad (in-person event only)

20. Transparent, the world is.

21. The Stream XII

22. Sisyphus’ Cat

[The session will end with a Q&A if you have any questions, comments or feedback on the event]

* Festival program: download the pdf here

About Saigon Experimental:

Saigon Experimental Film Festival (SEFF) is a Ho Chi Minh City-based initiative launched in 2019 that encourages outsider visions and the unexpected.

Each year, we curate a 1-2 day event bringing together a selection of short films – all experimental whether in narration, editing, or visual content – carefully chosen from an international pool of online submissions. Aside from promoting a diversity of voices, aesthetics, career stage and localities, SEFF hopes to create a platform dedicated to imaginative and non-traditional video works in a country where these have limited visibility and creative expression is restricted. Our shared love for this medium paired with a clear need for such events is what launched this initiative.

The forth edition of Saigon Experimental is co-conceived by Mary David and Nathan Collis.

Follow updates on event’s page.