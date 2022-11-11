SiaM vol. 19: A Second Self

Sat 19 Nov 2022, 08 pm

Tita Art

164A Trấn Vũ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Sun 20 Nov 2022, 08 pm

Complex 01

Ngách 31, ngõ 167 Tây Sơn, Quang Trung, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“In my friend, I find a second self”

— Isabel Norton

After the “gods of wind” from SiaM vol. 18 has brought with them the first cold wind of the season, SiaM vol. 19 perhaps will be a more soul-warming experience. And instead of having a large group of artists to showcase the different timbres of their instruments, SiaM will return to a somewhat more economized instrumentation – a cello and a piano. Our 2 SiaM artists, Phuc and Hsin-Chiao will bring to you 2 sonatas for cello and piano in their entirety. A notable point about these two compositions is that they were written and dedicated to the composers’ close friends. Brahms’ 1st sonata, in E minor, was dedicated to Josef Gänsbacher – a vocal coach and a composer himself; while Rachmaninoff’s sonata in G minor was written and dedicated to cellist Anatoliy Brandukov, who was the composer’s best man at his wedding.

Both sonatas were written in minor keys with a rather introspective mood, perhaps quite fitting with the light chill of Hanoi’s autumn? See you soon at SiaM vol. 19, @Tita Art (19/11) and Complex 01 (20/11); and don’t forget to bring along your close friend – your second self!

Phan Đỗ Phúc (cello)

Hsin-Chiao Liao (piano)

Partnering with us to put together this volume are Tita Art and Complex 01

SiaM vol. 19 will happen in two locations and times:

Ticket price: 300.000 đ/person.

Note:

– The event is for those who are 8 years old and older.

– If you have booked a ticket but are not able to attend the concert, please message us on Facebook at least three days before the show so that we can give you a refund or change your booking to that for a later concert.

